Montenegro establishes Film Centre

by Vladan Petkovic

13/01/2017 - The last few days of 2016 saw Montenegro become the last country of the former Yugoslavia to found an official film body

The Film Centre of Montenegro was established in the last few days of 2016. This makes the territory the last country of the former Yugoslavia to found an official film body.

The director of the Film Centre, producer Sehad Čekić (Lowdown, The Ascent, Look at Me), told Cineuropa: “The Film Centre is modelled on the successful practices in the region, and its main activities will consist of managing the film fund and lending support to new film productions, the promotion of Montenegrin cinema and its potential for international productions, as well as a series of activities regarding film festivals, improving professional capacities and training programmes.

“The idea is for the Film Centre to be a proactive agency with a small number of employees, so that it can focus on projects and activities that will improve the environment for the development and promotion of Montenegrin cinema.”

In addition to Čekić, the founding board of the Film Centre includes director-producer Gojko Kastratović, film theorist Maja Bogojević, and journalist and film critic Vuk Perović. According to Čekić, the board will first focus on outlining the legal and legislative framework, as well as the promotion of the Film Centre and national cinema.

“The founding of the Film Centre is a crucial event for the film community in Montenegro, which will now have an adequate institutional framework for the development and advancement of cinema in all its aspects,” Montenegro's Minister of Culture, Janko Ljumović, told Cineuropa. “It is an act of responsible policy towards the audiovisual field, which is one of the most significant parts of both national cultures and the European cultural identity. It is exactly the European and regional dimension of the development of Montenegrin cinema that is the starting point for the founding of the Film Centre.”

Montenegro is a member of Creative Europe, and in 2016, the country delivered its internationally most successful film since its independence in 2006, Ivan Marinović's The Black Pin , which world-premiered in competition at Sarajevo and went on to tour a slew of international festivals. It is currently in theatres at home and in Serbia.