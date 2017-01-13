The Black Movie Festival promises strong emotions

by Muriel Del Don

13/01/2017 - The 18th edition of the Black Movie Festival in Geneva whets the public’s appetite with a rich and surprising programme

The Black Movie Festival (20-29 January) lights up Geneva every year with a thousand colours, giving lovers of independent film an excuse to dip into new works from all over the world. The Black Movie Festival has no barriers, both geographically speaking and in terms of genre (in a broad sense) when it comes to its programme, which is rightly very open and delivers a healthy dose of provocation.

Divided into 6 thematic sections (one of the characteristics of the festival), this year’s programme contains 116 films (48 feature films and 68 short films), including three European premieres from four continents, representing 40 countries in total.

Like every year, the Black Movie Festival hinges upon the presence of a large number of guests (20 in total), who will come to present their films in an atmosphere of discussion and exchange with the public. This year’s guests include two favourite filmmakers of the festival: Mexican director Amat Escalante, who will present the premiere of his latest opus The Untamed (Silver Lion at Venice), and Portuguese director João Pedro Rodrigues (who also featured at Geneva in 2013), who won over audiences and critics at last year’s Locarno Film Festival with his sublime film The Ornithologist .

The Black Movie Festival will also put Asian film front and centre this year. South Korean films are particularly present, thanks to directors such as Na Hong Jin (The Strangers) and Kim Ki-duk with his surprising film The Net.

Africa will instead be represented by eight feature films, including Wrong Elements by French-American writer Jonathan Littell, documentary L’Africain qui voulait voler by French-Gabonese director Samantha Biffot, and Checks & Balances by Algerian filmmaker Malek Bensmaïl. Turning to European film, the festival will screen, among others, Suntan and Amerika Square by Greek directors Argyris Papadimitropoulos and Yannis Sakaridis, Baby Bump by Polish director Kuba Czekaj, and Houston, We Have A Problem! By Slovenian filmmaker Žiga Virc.

(Translated from Italian)