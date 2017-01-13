36 projects to be boosted at the Berlinale Co-Production Market
by Cineuropa
- The Berlinale Co-Production Market, which aims to gather together potential projects with a global perspective, will this year be supporting 36 titles
At the 14th edition of the Berlinale Co-Production Market, part of the European Film Market, which will be held from 12-15 February, a selection of 36 promising feature-film projects from 29 countries will come together with a wide range of potential co-production and funding partners from around the world.
To aid the producers of the selected projects and companies, the Berlinale Co-Production Market team is organising a total of approximately 1,200 one-on-one meetings with interested potential partners from a participant pool made up of 550 producers, world sales agents, broadcasters, distributors, film funds and financiers from all across the world. Among the directors of the selected projects, several familiar names can be found, such as Hans Petter Moland, Agnieszka Holland, Lou Ye, Celina Murga, Anne Zohra Berrached and Laura Bispuri.
For the official project selection, 20 promising feature-film projects with budgets ranging from €750,000 to €11 million were chosen from a total of 323 submissions. In the context of the Rotterdam Berlinale Express, three additional film projects will take part in both CineMart Rotterdam and the German market. Ten newcomers to the world of international film production will also be presenting their projects at the Talent Project Market. In the Berlinale Directors category, three projects by directors whose previous films were shown at the Berlinale will be presented. There are also three awards available: the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award, the VFF Talent Highlight Award and the ARTE International Prize.
The official project selection for the 2017 Berlinale Co-Production Market is as follows:
Where the Summer Went - Beatriz Sanchis (Mexico)
Production: Animal de Luz Films
Psychobitch - Martin Lund (Norway)
Production: Ape&Bjørn
7500 - Patrick Vollrath (Germany)
Production: Augenschein Filmproduktion
Irene - Celina Murga (Argentina)
Production: Cepa Audiovisual and Tresmilmundos Cine
The Ski Jumper Who Didn't Want to Land - Hans Petter Moland (Norway)
Production: Chezville and Storyline Studios
Overgod - Gabriel Mascaro (Brazil)
Production: Desvia Produções
Clear Blue - Lindsay MacKay (Canada)
Production: Devonshire Productions
Man's Fate - Lou Ye (Hong Kong/China)
Production: Dream Factory and Chinese Shadows
The Deer - Bogdan George Apetri (Romania)
Production: Fantascope
The Monster Within - Rodrigo Susarte (Chile)
Production: Forastero
Lost Country - Vladimir Perisic (France/Serbia)
Production: KinoElektron, Trilema and MPM Film
Benigno Cruz - Jorge Hernandez Aldana (Venezuela/Mexico)
Production: La Pandilla Producciones, Lucía Films Paloma Negra Films
Eloe - Piotr Złotorowicz (Poland)
Production: Lava Films
Charlatan - Agnieszka Holland (Czech Republic)
Production: Marlene Film Production
A Film by Verner Holm - Jannik Johansen (Denmark)
Production: Profile Pictures
Blanquita - Fernando Guzzoni (Chile)
Production: QuijoteRampante
Paloma's Wedding - Marcelo Gomes (Brazil)
Production: Rec Produtores
Waiting for an Angel - Akin Omotoso (South Africa/Canada)
Production: Rififi Pictures and Triptych Media
Dead Noon - Jeff Desom (Luxembourg)
Production: Samsa Film
Daughter of Mine - Laura Bispuri (Italy)
Production: Vivo Film
Berlinale Directors projects:
Ten Thousand Happiness - Johnny Ma (China)
Production: Image X Productions
Colour of the Skull - Sibs Shongwe-La Mer (France)
Production: Mille et Une Productions
Zorro - Ronny Trocker (Germany)
Production: Zischlermann Filmproduktion
Rotterdam Berlinale Express projects:
Girls of the Sun - Eva Husson (France)
Production: Maneki Films
Jumpman - Ivan I Tverdovsky (Russia)
Production: New People Film Company
The Wife of the Pilot - Anne Zohra Berrached (Germany)
Production: Razor Film Produktion
Talent Project Market projects and production talents:
The Deposit - Eva Sigurdardottir (Iceland)
Production: Askja Films
MNK Boy - Aydin Dehzad (Netherlands/Turkey)
Production: Kaliber Film
Shock Labor - Maria Carla del Rio (Cuba)
Production: Marinca Filmes
The Bus to Amerika - Nefes Polat (Turkey)
Production: Mars Production
The Space Between - Angela Lee (USA)
Production: Nifty Pictures
Memoryland - Quy Bui (Vietnam)
Production: Pixelholic Media
Tomorrow is a Long Time - Jeremy Chua (Singapore)
Production: Potocol
Never the Bright Lights - Tonee Acejo (Philippines)
Production: Quiapost Productions
You Will Die at Twenty - Hossam Elouan (Egypt/Sudan)
Production: Transit Films
Breaking Surface - Julia Gebauer (Sweden)
Production: Way Creative Films