36 projects to be boosted at the Berlinale Co-Production Market

by Cineuropa

13/01/2017 - The Berlinale Co-Production Market, which aims to gather together potential projects with a global perspective, will this year be supporting 36 titles

At the 14th edition of the Berlinale Co-Production Market, part of the European Film Market, which will be held from 12-15 February, a selection of 36 promising feature-film projects from 29 countries will come together with a wide range of potential co-production and funding partners from around the world.

To aid the producers of the selected projects and companies, the Berlinale Co-Production Market team is organising a total of approximately 1,200 one-on-one meetings with interested potential partners from a participant pool made up of 550 producers, world sales agents, broadcasters, distributors, film funds and financiers from all across the world. Among the directors of the selected projects, several familiar names can be found, such as Hans Petter Moland, Agnieszka Holland, Lou Ye, Celina Murga, Anne Zohra Berrached and Laura Bispuri.

For the official project selection, 20 promising feature-film projects with budgets ranging from €750,000 to €11 million were chosen from a total of 323 submissions. In the context of the Rotterdam Berlinale Express, three additional film projects will take part in both CineMart Rotterdam and the German market. Ten newcomers to the world of international film production will also be presenting their projects at the Talent Project Market. In the Berlinale Directors category, three projects by directors whose previous films were shown at the Berlinale will be presented. There are also three awards available: the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award, the VFF Talent Highlight Award and the ARTE International Prize.

The official project selection for the 2017 Berlinale Co-Production Market is as follows:

Where the Summer Went - Beatriz Sanchis (Mexico)

Production: Animal de Luz Films

Psychobitch - Martin Lund (Norway)

Production: Ape&Bjørn

7500 - Patrick Vollrath (Germany)

Production: Augenschein Filmproduktion

Irene - Celina Murga (Argentina)

Production: Cepa Audiovisual and Tresmilmundos Cine

The Ski Jumper Who Didn't Want to Land - Hans Petter Moland (Norway)

Production: Chezville and Storyline Studios

Overgod - Gabriel Mascaro (Brazil)

Production: Desvia Produções

Clear Blue - Lindsay MacKay (Canada)

Production: Devonshire Productions

Man's Fate - Lou Ye (Hong Kong/China)

Production: Dream Factory and Chinese Shadows

The Deer - Bogdan George Apetri (Romania)

Production: Fantascope

The Monster Within - Rodrigo Susarte (Chile)

Production: Forastero

Lost Country - Vladimir Perisic (France/Serbia)

Production: KinoElektron, Trilema and MPM Film

Benigno Cruz - Jorge Hernandez Aldana (Venezuela/Mexico)

Production: La Pandilla Producciones, Lucía Films Paloma Negra Films

Eloe - Piotr Złotorowicz (Poland)

Production: Lava Films

Charlatan - Agnieszka Holland (Czech Republic)

Production: Marlene Film Production

A Film by Verner Holm - Jannik Johansen (Denmark)

Production: Profile Pictures

Blanquita - Fernando Guzzoni (Chile)

Production: QuijoteRampante

Paloma's Wedding - Marcelo Gomes (Brazil)

Production: Rec Produtores

Waiting for an Angel - Akin Omotoso (South Africa/Canada)

Production: Rififi Pictures and Triptych Media

Dead Noon - Jeff Desom (Luxembourg)

Production: Samsa Film

Daughter of Mine - Laura Bispuri (Italy)

Production: Vivo Film

Berlinale Directors projects:

Ten Thousand Happiness - Johnny Ma (China)

Production: Image X Productions

Colour of the Skull - Sibs Shongwe-La Mer (France)

Production: Mille et Une Productions

Zorro - Ronny Trocker (Germany)

Production: Zischlermann Filmproduktion

Rotterdam Berlinale Express projects:

Girls of the Sun - Eva Husson (France)

Production: Maneki Films

Jumpman - Ivan I Tverdovsky (Russia)

Production: New People Film Company

The Wife of the Pilot - Anne Zohra Berrached (Germany)

Production: Razor Film Produktion

Talent Project Market projects and production talents:

The Deposit - Eva Sigurdardottir (Iceland)

Production: Askja Films

MNK Boy - Aydin Dehzad (Netherlands/Turkey)

Production: Kaliber Film

Shock Labor - Maria Carla del Rio (Cuba)

Production: Marinca Filmes

The Bus to Amerika - Nefes Polat (Turkey)

Production: Mars Production

The Space Between - Angela Lee (USA)

Production: Nifty Pictures

Memoryland - Quy Bui (Vietnam)

Production: Pixelholic Media

Tomorrow is a Long Time - Jeremy Chua (Singapore)

Production: Potocol

Never the Bright Lights - Tonee Acejo (Philippines)

Production: Quiapost Productions

You Will Die at Twenty - Hossam Elouan (Egypt/Sudan)

Production: Transit Films

Breaking Surface - Julia Gebauer (Sweden)

Production: Way Creative Films