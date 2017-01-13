New European film shows off its vitality at Bergamo

by Camillo De Marco

13/01/2017 - The “Europe, Now!” section will host the complete filmographies of Greece’s Thanos Anastopoulos, France’s Dominique Cabrera and Iceland’s Dagur Kári

The 35th edition of the Bergamo Film Meeting, which unspools from 11-19 March 2017, is starting to take shape: in addition to the previously announced extensive retrospective dedicated to award-winning Czech director Miloš Forman, the event will welcome the promising young talents of contemporary cinema. Indeed, this year supported by the European Union through the Creative Europe MEDIA sub-programme, the festival will feature a specific overview of Continental cinema – not only through the new additions to its Competition Exhibition and its documentary titles, but also by means of the “Europe, Now!” section, which will boast the complete filmographies of three up-and-coming directors: Greece’s Thanos Anastopoulos, France’s Dominique Cabrera and Iceland’s Dagur Kári.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Anastopoulos, who took part in the Cannes Film Festival last year with the documentary The Last Resort , co-directed with Trieste-born filmmaker Davide Del Degan, will lead a master class on 17 March in Brescia, at the LABA - Libera Accademia di Belle Arti (Independent School of Fine Arts). This will be followed by a screening of The Last Resort in the presence of the director. The latest film by Dominique Cabrera, Corniche Kennedy , based on a novel by author Maélys de Kerangal and starring young actress Lola Creton, will be presented as an Italian premiere at the Bergamo Film Meeting in the presence of the director, who, as well as helming both fiction and documentary films, has enjoyed a career as an actress, producer, teacher and writer.

A brilliant representative of the new and lively Icelandic filmmaking scene, Dagur Kári will be in attendance at the Bergamo Film Meeting and will lead a master class at the Civica Scuola di Cinema Luchino Visconti in Milan, preceded by a screening of Noi the Albino. On 24 March, audiences in Brescia will be able to enjoy Virgin Mountain , which was world-premiered at the 2015 Berlinale, won the Nordic Council Film Prize the same year and emerged triumphant at the Tribeca Film Festival, netting three awards: Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Actor (for Gunnar Jonsson).

The directors featured in Europe, Now! are also at the core of the official image of the 35th edition of the Bergamo Film Meeting, created in three versions and inspired by the atmospheres of such films as Correction by Thanos Anastopoulos, The Milk of Human Kindness by Dominique Cabrera and Dark Horse by Dagur Kári.

(Translated from Italian)