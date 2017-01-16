A first-class programme for MyFrenchFilmFestival

by Fabien Lemercier

16/01/2017 - The seventh edition of the online festival organised by UniFrance is under way and is accessible on almost 40 platforms the world over until 13 February

An increasingly popular event, racking up 6.5 million viewings last year across 206 countries, the MyFrenchFilmFestival online showcase organised by UniFrance is back for a new edition. From 13 January–13 February, ten features and ten shorts are on the competition line-up of the seventh iteration, which kicked off in Paris on Friday evening, in the presence of the entirety of the Filmmakers’ Jury, this year chaired by Argentina’s Pablo Trapero, who is flanked by Belgium’s Fabrice Du Welz, France’s Rebecca Zlotowski and Bertrand Bonello, and Israel’s Shlomi Elkabetz. The jury will hand out the Filmmakers’ Award, while internet users will decide on the winner of the Audience Award and five foreign journalists will give out International Press Award.

The 2017 selection is accessible directly on the MyFrenchFilmFestival site or via almost 40 partner platforms (including iTunes in over 90 countries, Amazon and Google Play), subtitled in ten languages. Interestingly, the short films are free to watch all around the globe, while a fee is charged for the features (€1.99 per film or €5.99 for the complete pack of movies), except in Africa, Latin America, India, Poland, Romania and Russia, where the festival is free of charge.

The feature-length competition programme is of a particularly high quality and is representative of an extremely promising young generation of filmmakers. It includes Ogres by Léa Fehner, Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) by Eva Husson, Parisienne by Danielle Arbid, This Summer Feeling by Mikhaël Hers, A Decent Man by Emmanuel Finkiel, Faultless by Sébastien Marnier, The New Kid by Rudi Rosenberg, Marguerite & Julien by Valérie Donzelli, I’m All Yours by Baya Kasmi and Prejudice by Belgian director Antoine Cuypers.

The line-up is topped off by three features out of competition (Moka by Swiss filmmaker Frédéric Mermoud, The Demons by Canada’s Philippe Lesage and the heritage film Cléo from 5 to 7 by Agnès Varda), making a total of 29 titles being presented this year, divided into several thematic sections (Coming of Age, We Are Family, Love & Friendship, Psycho, A Woman's Life, and Midnight Screenings). Lastly, we should note that public screenings of the films will be organised via the Institut Français’ international network.

