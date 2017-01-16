WEMW unveils Last Stop Trieste and First Cut Lab final line-up

by Cineuropa

16/01/2017 - The seventh edition of the event starts on 22 January, with a new East & West double focus on the Baltic countries and France

Everything is set for the seventh edition of When East Meets West starting on Sunday, 22 January, with a new East & West double focus on the Baltic countries and France. After having revealed the pitching forum project selection (read news), WEMW announces the final line up of the two side sections for films in post-production stage.

Last Stop Trieste, the work in progress section run together with the Trieste Film Festival, will present 5 creative documentaries to an exclusive panel of 40 international sales agents, festival programmers and TV commissioning editors. The LST international jury composed by Rudy Buttignol (Knowledge Network), Catherine Le Clef (CAT&Docs) and Claudia Schreiner (MDR) will deliver theHBO Europe Award, a cash prize of €2,000, and the Flow Digital Cinema Award, a full digital cinema package sponsored by Flow Postproduction.

First Cut Lab, the workshop for films in editing phase, has selected 3 long feature fiction films from Estonia, Slovenia and Ukraine with the main goal of fostering their artistic, sales and festival potential. To this aim, the producer/director teams invited to the lab will receive tailor-made advices from a consulting editor and ten international experts.

Alongside the pitching forum and the two side sections, WEMW will feature a rich programme including the “WEMW Coproduction Day” organized in cooperation with the Creative Europe Desks from France, Italy and the Baltic States; EAVE will lead the session “Shake up in the Digital Marketplace”, a plenary for film producers who can no longer question whether to distribute their films on the internet but only how; furthermore, the panel “How to Attract New Funding Players”, in cooperation with the French Embassyin Italy, will tackle the possibility to re-think the European funding model; finally, thanks to the partnership with the European Women’s Audiovisual Network, WEMW will host the session “Women in the European Film Industry - Success Stories and Challenges”.

Lastly, WEMW also announced a brand new partnership with Festival Scope Pro, the B2B platform for film professionals where it is possible to find the complete WEMW project selection and the directors' previous works.

Last Stop Trieste projects:



About Stops, Runs and Bananas - Arūnas Matelis (Lithuania)

Producer: Algimantė Matelienė (Nominum)

Country for Old Men - Pietro Jona, Stefano Cravero (Italy)

Producer: Enrica Capra (Graffiti Doc)

In Praise of Nothing - Boris Mitic (Serbia/Croatia)

Producer: Boris Mitic (Dribbling Pictures)

The Runners - Łukasz Borowski (Poland)

Producer: Zuzanna Krol (Wajda Studio)

Ultra - Balázs Simonyi (Hungary/Greece)

Producer: László Józsa, Bálazs Simonyi (Speak Easy Project)

First Cut Lab projects:

Scandinavian Silence - Martti Helde (Estonia)

Producer: Elina Litvinova (Three Brothers)

Stories from the Chestnut Woods - Gregor Božic (Slovenia)

Producer: Marina Gumzi (Nosorogi)

When the Trees Fall - Marysia Nikitiuk (Ukraine)

Producers: Igor Savychenko, Roman Klympush (Directory Films)