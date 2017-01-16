The 22nd Forqué Awards crown first-time director Raúl Arévalo
by Alfonso Rivera
- EGEDA considered The Fury of a Patient Man, the actor’s feature-length directorial debut, the best Spanish film of 2016
There was one clear victor during the ceremony for the 22nd José María Forqué Awards, given out by EGEDA (a company that groups together Spanish audiovisual producers) on Saturday in Seville: the team behind the film The Fury of a Patient Man [+see also:
film profile]. Helmed by first-time director Raúl Arévalo, until now solely an actor, and with the clout of producer Beatriz Bodegas, of La Canica Films, firmly behind it, this well-rounded and gritty film has been garnering unanimous praise and has had the entirety of the press on its side since it was premiered in September 2016. Previously, two major festivals, Venice and Toronto, selected it for their programmes.
The Forqué Award for best Spanish film of 2016 pocketed by The Fury of a Patient Man positions it as a clear favourite during the awards season now getting under way in Spain, with the Feroz Awards (read the news) and the Goyas (read the news) set to be given out over the next few weeks. It would thus appear to have the edge over serious rivals such as Smoke & Mirrors [+see also:
film profile] by Alberto Rodríguez and A Monster Calls [+see also:
film profile] by J A Bayona.
As a matter of fact, on Saturday, the new blockbuster by the director of The Impossible [+see also:
film profile] picked up the Film and Values-based Education Award, while Roberto Álamo was voted Best Actor for his brutal work in Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s thriller May God Save Us [+see also:
film profile]. Emma Suárez netted a well-deserved Best Actress Award for her anguished role in Julieta [+see also:
film profile] by Pedro Almodóvar.
The Forqué Award in the documentary category was bestowed upon Hernán Zin for Born in Syria, while the caustic Spanish-Argentinian co-production The Distinguished Citizen [+see also:
film profile] emerged victorious in the Best Latin American Film category. An emotional Antonio P Pérez (of Maestranza Films), the producer of titles such as Toro [+see also:
film profile], The Sleeping Voice [+see also:
film profile] and Far from the Sea [+see also:
film profile], received the EGEDA Gold Medal. Lastly, the short film Graffiti by Lluís Quílez – which has been shortlisted for the upcoming Oscars – came out on top in its respective category.
Here is the list of winners of the 2017 José María Forqué Awards:
Best Fiction or Animated Feature
The Fury of a Patient Man [+see also:
film profile] – Raúl Arévalo
Best Actress
Emma Suárez - Julieta [+see also:
film profile]
Best Actor
Roberto Álamo – May God Save Us [+see also:
film profile]
Best Documentary Feature
Born in Syria – Hernán Zin
Best Short Film
Graffiti – Lluís Quílez
Best Latin American Feature
The Distinguished Citizen [+see also:
film profile] - Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn
Film and Values-based Education Award
A Monster Calls [+see also:
film profile] – J A Bayona
EGEDA Gold Medal
Antonio P Pérez (Maestranza Films)
(Translated from Spanish)