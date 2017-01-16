The 22nd Forqué Awards crown first-time director Raúl Arévalo

by Alfonso Rivera

16/01/2017 - EGEDA considered The Fury of a Patient Man, the actor’s feature-length directorial debut, the best Spanish film of 2016

There was one clear victor during the ceremony for the 22nd José María Forqué Awards, given out by EGEDA (a company that groups together Spanish audiovisual producers) on Saturday in Seville: the team behind the film The Fury of a Patient Man . Helmed by first-time director Raúl Arévalo, until now solely an actor, and with the clout of producer Beatriz Bodegas, of La Canica Films, firmly behind it, this well-rounded and gritty film has been garnering unanimous praise and has had the entirety of the press on its side since it was premiered in September 2016. Previously, two major festivals, Venice and Toronto, selected it for their programmes.

The Forqué Award for best Spanish film of 2016 pocketed by The Fury of a Patient Man positions it as a clear favourite during the awards season now getting under way in Spain, with the Feroz Awards (read the news) and the Goyas (read the news) set to be given out over the next few weeks. It would thus appear to have the edge over serious rivals such as Smoke & Mirrors by Alberto Rodríguez and A Monster Calls by J A Bayona.

As a matter of fact, on Saturday, the new blockbuster by the director of The Impossible picked up the Film and Values-based Education Award, while Roberto Álamo was voted Best Actor for his brutal work in Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s thriller May God Save Us . Emma Suárez netted a well-deserved Best Actress Award for her anguished role in Julieta by Pedro Almodóvar.

The Forqué Award in the documentary category was bestowed upon Hernán Zin for Born in Syria, while the caustic Spanish-Argentinian co-production The Distinguished Citizen emerged victorious in the Best Latin American Film category. An emotional Antonio P Pérez (of Maestranza Films), the producer of titles such as Toro , The Sleeping Voice and Far from the Sea , received the EGEDA Gold Medal. Lastly, the short film Graffiti by Lluís Quílez – which has been shortlisted for the upcoming Oscars – came out on top in its respective category.

Here is the list of winners of the 2017 José María Forqué Awards:

Best Fiction or Animated Feature

The Fury of a Patient Man – Raúl Arévalo

Best Actress

Emma Suárez - Julieta

Best Actor

Roberto Álamo – May God Save Us

Best Documentary Feature

Born in Syria – Hernán Zin

Best Short Film

Graffiti – Lluís Quílez

Best Latin American Feature

The Distinguished Citizen - Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn

Film and Values-based Education Award

A Monster Calls – J A Bayona

EGEDA Gold Medal

Antonio P Pérez (Maestranza Films)

