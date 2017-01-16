De Rome à Paris: Italian cinema meets French audiences and industry

by Camillo De Marco

16/01/2017 - Indivisible to open the event showcasing 10 unreleased titles, with a special exchange session dedicated to networking between French distributors and sellers and Italian producers

It is Indivisible by Edoardo De Angelis, which won the Pasinetti Prize for Best Film in the Venice Days section at Venice in 2016, that will open the ninth edition of De Rome à Paris, which will take place in the French capital between 19 and 22 January at the Arlequin Cinema. Promoted by the Cinema Directorate of the Italian Ministry for Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism and organised by the Istituto Luce Cinecittà in partnership with Unefa, Anica and Ice, the Parisian event, which is open to the public, will showcase 10 Italian films that have yet to be released in France, in their original Italian-language versions with French subtitles. The aim is to introduce Parisians to the latest that Italian film has to offer, but over the years ‘De Rome à Paris’ has also become an opportunity for French distributors to see how unreleased films go down with the general public, and to meet their Italian colleagues.

Along with Indivisible, this year’s programme features 2nightby Ivan Silvestrini; Piccoli crimini coniugali by Alex Infascelli: Falchi by Toni D’Angelo; La cena di Natale by Marco Ponti; Piuma by Roan Johnson (shown in competition at Venice in 2016); Acqua e Zucchero. Carlo Di Palma, i colori della vita by Fariborz Kamkari; Tommaso by Kim Rossi Stuart;Fräulein. Una fiaba d’inverno by Caterina Carone; and Babylon Sisters by Gigi Roccati. Each screening will be introduced by film critic Enrico Magrelli and the director or an actor from the film, and will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

To strengthen the ties between the two industries, for the first time ever the event will include a special session of pre-organised meetings to facilitate networking between French distributors and sellers and Italian producers. On the morning of 20 January, French buyers will have the chance to renew long-standing acquaintances and discover Italian films and projects a few weeks before the European Film Market in Berlin.

(Translated from Italian)