After Love (2016)
Sleeping Beauty (2016)
Mercy (2016)
The Commune (2016)
Lady Macbeth (2016)
Raw (2016)
The Fixer (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Sleeping Beauty (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FESTIVALS Italy/France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

De Rome à Paris: Italian cinema meets French audiences and industry

by 

- Indivisible to open the event showcasing 10 unreleased titles, with a special exchange session dedicated to networking between French distributors and sellers and Italian producers

De Rome à Paris: Italian cinema meets French audiences and industry
Indivisible by Edoardo De Angelis

It is Indivisible [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Edoardo de Angelis
film profile] by Edoardo De Angelis, which won the Pasinetti Prize for Best Film in the Venice Days section at Venice in 2016, that will open the ninth edition of De Rome à Paris, which will take place in the French capital between 19 and 22 January at the Arlequin Cinema. Promoted by the Cinema Directorate of the Italian Ministry for Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism and organised by the Istituto Luce Cinecittà in partnership with Unefa, Anica and Ice, the Parisian event, which is open to the public, will showcase 10 Italian films that have yet to be released in France, in their original Italian-language versions with French subtitles. The aim is to introduce Parisians to the latest that Italian film has to offer, but over the years ‘De Rome à Paris’ has also become an opportunity for French distributors to see how unreleased films go down with the general public, and to meet their Italian colleagues.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Along with Indivisible, this year’s programme features 2nightby Ivan Silvestrini; Piccoli crimini coniugali by Alex Infascelli: Falchi by Toni D’Angelo; La cena di Natale [+see also:
trailer
film profile]by Marco Ponti; Piuma [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]by Roan Johnson (shown in competition at Venice in 2016); Acqua e Zucchero. Carlo Di Palma, i colori della vita by Fariborz Kamkari; Tommaso [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Kim Rossi Stuart;Fräulein. Una fiaba d’inverno [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Caterina Carone; and Babylon Sisters [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Gigi Roccati. Each screening will be introduced by film critic Enrico Magrelli and the director or an actor from the film, and will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience. 

To strengthen the ties between the two industries, for the first time ever the event will include a special session of pre-organised meetings to facilitate networking between French distributors and sellers and Italian producers. On the morning of 20 January, French buyers will have the chance to renew long-standing acquaintances and discover Italian films and projects a few weeks before the European Film Market in Berlin.

(Translated from Italian)

 

comments
courgette oscar shortlist
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

suspi_2016_web300x250