2016 was another impressive year for Spanish film

by Alfonso Rivera

17/01/2017 - Last year saw the fourth positive annual result in a row for the film industry in Spain, with national productions grossing almost €110 million and enticing 18 million viewers

It would appear that the Spanish public still love their national films, especially A Monster Calls , which was released in October 2016: that movie grossed €26 million at the box office thanks to its 4.6 million viewers, making it the fifth most-seen movie of all time in Spain. J A Bayona’s macabre tale (as well as some fierce TV promotion by its co-producer, Telecinco Cinema) contributed to the fact that just over 18 million people bought tickets to see Spanish films, resulting in total takings of €110 million for the country’s film industry.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The day that witnessed the highest number of cinemagoers was Wednesday 26 October, during the Fiesta del Cine, with one million people heading to the dark rooms. The market share of Spanish films totalled 18% across the whole of 2016, and this winning streak for the national audiovisual industry actually began in 2014, with the release of Spanish Affair , the most popular Spanish film in history.

All in all, 100 million cinema admissions were sold in Spain last year, grossing €600 million, or 5% more than in 2015. The most sought-after movie (of any nationality) was the aforementioned A Monster Calls by Bayona; it was followed on the podium of local productions by Palm Trees in the Snow by Fernando González Molina, with more than €12 million (and rocking up in eighth place in the overall charts), Villaviciosa de al lado by Nacho G Velilla, with €8 million, and three titles that exceeded €6 million: To Steal from a Thief by Daniel Calparsoro, Heroes Wanted by Joaquín Mazón and Kiki, Love to Love by Paco León.

Of the 188 Spanish films released in 2016, only 23 surpassed €1 million in box-office takings. As for the two television groups that finance mainstream Spanish cinema, Telecinco Cinema racked up a total of €39.4 million in 2016, while Atresmedia made almost €30 million.

(Translated from Spanish)