Marion Cotillard and Thierry Frémaux in the limelight at the Lumières

by Fabien Lemercier

17/01/2017 - The awards ceremony for the trophies handed out by the international press in Paris will pay tribute to the star and the General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival

Similar to the Golden Globes in that they are handed out to the best artists in French and French-language film by foreign journalists based in Paris, the 22nd Lumières Awards (read the news on the nominations) will be given out on 30 January 2017, at the Théâtre de la Madeleine. And the ceremony will also serve as a chance for the Lumières Academy to pay special tribute to two guests of honour: star performer Marion Cotillard (Oscar for Best Actress in 2008 for La Vie en Rose and nominated in 2015 for Two Days, One Night ; also the winner of a Golden Globe in 2008, and nominated for Nine in 2010 and for Rust & Bone in 2013; popular recently in From the Land of the Moon and hitting screens on 15 February in Rock'n Roll ) and General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival Thierry Frémaux (who has just published the fascinating book Sélection officielle, a diary he kept between the closing ceremony of the 2015 edition of Cannes and the end of last year’s gathering).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

(Translated from French)