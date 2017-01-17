After Love (2016)
Sleeping Beauty (2016)
Mercy (2016)
The Commune (2016)
Lady Macbeth (2016)
Raw (2016)
The Fixer (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Mercy (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

AWARDS France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Marion Cotillard and Thierry Frémaux in the limelight at the Lumières

by 

- The awards ceremony for the trophies handed out by the international press in Paris will pay tribute to the star and the General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival

Marion Cotillard and Thierry Frémaux in the limelight at the Lumières
Actress Marion Cotillard and General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival Thierry Frémaux

Similar to the Golden Globes in that they are handed out to the best artists in French and French-language film by foreign journalists based in Paris, the 22nd Lumières Awards (read the news on the nominations) will be given out on 30 January 2017, at the Théâtre de la Madeleine. And the ceremony will also serve as a chance for the Lumières Academy to pay special tribute to two guests of honour: star performer Marion Cotillard (Oscar for Best Actress in 2008 for La Vie en Rose [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and nominated in 2015 for Two Days, One Night [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne
film profile]; also the winner of a Golden Globe in 2008, and nominated for Nine in 2010 and for Rust & Bone [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jacques Audiard
interview: Jacques Audiard
film profile] in 2013; popular recently in From the Land of the Moon [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] and hitting screens on 15 February in Rock'n Roll [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) and General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival Thierry Frémaux (who has just published the fascinating book Sélection officielle, a diary he kept between the closing ceremony of the 2015 edition of Cannes and the end of last year’s gathering).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

(Translated from French)

 

comments
courgette oscar shortlist
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

suspi_2016_web300x250