It’s full steam ahead for Nord-Ouest Films in 2017

by Fabien Lemercier

17/01/2017 - The Paris-based outfit is getting the ball rolling on the shoot for Ami-ami, and is working on the upcoming films by Carion, Ocelot, Cailley, Hers and Brizé

2017 is already looking like an extremely busy year for Christophe Rossignon, Philip Boëffard and Pierre Guyard, the three producers at Paris-based outfit Nord-Ouest Films. On Monday 23 January, the seven-week shoot for Ami-ami, the feature debut by Victor Saint-Macary, will kick off. The comedy is set to star William Lebghil (who turned heads in such films as Love at First Fight , Memories and Les Nouvelles Aventures d'Aladin , and the TV series Soda), Margot Bancilhon (who rose to prominence in Les Petits Princes , put on a strong performance in Five and is soon to grace screens in Going to Brazil), Camille Razat and Jonathan Cohen. Written by the director together with Thomas Cailley, Audrey Diwan and Benjamin Charbit, the storyline is being kept under wraps for the time being. Produced by Pierre Guyard (a European Film Promotion Producer on the Move in 2015), Ami-ami, which has been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, is being backed by the La Banque Postale Image, Cinémage and Cinéventure Soficas. Le Pacte will handle the French theatrical distribution and international sales.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Standing out among the other projects being staged by Pierre Guyard are two films that should begin shooting in the second half of 2017: the as-yet untitled sophomore feature by Thomas Cailley (who rose to fame at Cannes in 2014 with Love at First Fight) and Amanda by Mikhaël Hers (Memory Lane and This Summer Feeling , which is currently screening as part of the MyFrenchFilmFestival). The young producer also has If You Saw His Heart by Joan Chemla (starring Gael García Bernal and Marina Vacth – read the article) in post-production.

The two long-serving producers at Nord-Ouest Films, Christophe Rossignon and Philip Boëffard, are also hard at work, as they have Mon garçon by Christian Carion (starring Guillaume Canet and Mélanie Laurent – sold by Wild Bunch – read the article) in post-production and the animated title Dilili à Paris by Michel Ocelot (read the news) in production, with a release slated for 2018. Their projects currently in development include En guerre by Stéphane Brizé (who Nord-Ouest previously worked successfully with on The Measure of a Man ), which could allegedly see Vincent Lindon among the cast, Les Deux Fils by Félix Moati, L'Aviatrice by Camille and Olivier Treiner (revolving around the adventures of Adrienne Bolland, one of the most famous French female aviators, who in 1920 had the dream of becoming the first pilot to fly over the Andes), Au nom de la terre by Edouard Bergeon (a dramatic descent into the world of farmers overburdened with debt) and an untitled movie by Géraldine Nakache.

(Translated from French)