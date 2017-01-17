The War of Bumpkins and L'Amatore to screen at Rotterdam

by Camillo De Marco

17/01/2017 - Mister Universo, Worldly Girl, Happy Times Will Come Soon: feature debuts and seasoned directors form part of the refined Italian selection at one of Europe’s main film festivals

All of the Italian titles selected for the 46th edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam are as-yet unreleased, apart from Worldly Girl by Marco Danieli, which came out in Italian theatres last November, courtesy of Bolero Film. Included in the Voices section of the Dutch gathering (which unspools from 25 January-5 February 2017), the movie previously received the Lizzani Award and the Francesco Pasinetti Award for its lead actors, Sara Serraiocco and Michele Riondino, in the 2016 Venice Days. It then went on to tour around a dozen festivals, including Reykjavik, Barcelona, Bratislava, Haifa, BFI London, Busan and Annecy. This feature debut produced by Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia Production, in co-production with French outfit Barbary Films, is being sold by Intramovies.

The War of Bumpkins by Davide Barletti and Lorenzo Conte will have its “world premiere” in the Bright Future section, out of competition. The love story, which is also an eye-opening tale of an education set in Salento and starring such names as Ernesto Mahieux and Claudio Santamaria, was previously presented as a preview screening at the Rome Film Fest in 2016. It was produced by Minimum Fax Media and La Luna together with Rai Cinema, while its international sales have been entrusted to Rai Com. Another title selected in Bright Future is Happy Times Will Come Soon by Alessandro Comodin, a sophomore feature unveiled as a Special Screening in the Cannes Critics’ Week in 2016: the international sales of this Italian-French co-production by Okta Film, Shellac Sud, Rai Cinema and Arte France Cinéma are being handled by Germany’s The Match Factory.

Italy will be represented in the IFFR Live section by Mister Universo by Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel (La Pivellina ), co-produced with Austria, highly praised at Locarno and the fruit of many long years of “immersion” in the circus scene. Meanwhile, in the Regained - Theatrical section we find L'Amatore by Maria Mauti, which also screened at the Locarno Film Festival, out of competition: the documentary focuses on the figure of Piero Portaluppi, one of the greatest architects of the Novecento Italiano artistic movement, was produced by MP1 and is sold by NEXO Digital. The selection is rounded off by two Italian short films, Atlante 1783 by Maria Giovanna Cicciari and Whipping Zombie by Yuri Ancarani, plus the co-production Explosion Ma Baby by Pauline Curnier Jardin. We should also point out that Italian producer Marta Donzelli (Sworn Virgin ) has a place on the competition jury at the prestigious festival.

(Translated from Italian)