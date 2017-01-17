Berlin’s youth-orientated Generation section turns 40

by Bénédicte Prot

17/01/2017 - The programme of the 2017 Generation section now has a full complement

This year, for its 40th edition, Generation, the section of the Berlin Film Festival aimed at young cineastes, is set to host 65 shorts and features representing 41 countries. Since it was created in 1978, this section (which is split into two sub-sections: Generation Kplus and Generation 14plus) has done such a fantastic job of winning the hearts of its young target audiences, enabling them to discuss not only the films, but cinema in general, that it has been expanded to cater to teenagers as well. At present, it welcomes over 65,000 viewers into five movie theatres every year.

As for the themes addressed as well as the aesthetic approaches, diversity is the order of the day. The programme, which offers animated films rich in contrast alongside sensitive dramas, reflects the desires and dreams of young people, but also their real lives and, occasionally, the scars they bear.

“Our world is not in great shape,” stresses the section’s director, Maryanne Redpath. “Often, this means children and adolescents are left on their own and have to search for solutions and ways out of their predicaments. Generation shows young people on the move, crossing boundaries and tearing down walls, erecting barricades and overcoming them. Everything is in motion.”

Here is the complete list of features selected for the Generation section of Berlin 2017:

Generation 14plus

On The Road - Michael Winterbottom (UK) (opening film, out of competition)

Loving Lorna - Annika, Jessica Karlsson (Sweden)

Almost Heaven - Carol Salter (UK)

Butterfly Kisses - Rafael Kapelinski (UK)

School Number 3 - Yelizaveta Smith and Georg Genoux (Ukraine/Germany)

The Erlprince - Kuba Czekaj (Poland)

Don't Swallow My Heart, Alligator Girl! - Felipe Bragança (Brazil/Netherlands/France)

The Foolish Bird (Ben Niao) - Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka (China)

Freak Show - Trudie Styler (USA)

Poi E: The Story of Our Song - Tearepa Kahi (New Zealand)

The Inland Road - Jackie van Beek (New Zealand)

Soldier - Manuel Abramovich (Argentina)

Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves - Mathieu Denis, Simon Lavoie (Canada)

Emo the Musical - Neil Triffett (Australia)

Nalu on the Border (Mulher do pai) - Cristiane Oliveira (Brazil/Uruguay)

My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea - Dash Shaw (USA)

Weirdos - Bruce McDonald (Canada)

Generation Kplus

Red Dog: True Blue - Kriv Stenders (Australia) (opening film)

Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship - Tobias Wiemann (Germany/Italy)

Summer 1993 - Carla Simón (Spain/France)

Oskar’s America - Torfinn Iversen (Norway/Sweden)

Little Harbour - Iveta Grófová (Czech Republic/Slovakia/Hungary)

Owls & Mice - Simone van Dusseldorp (Netherlands)

Up in the Sky - Petter Lennstrand (Sweden)

Richard the Stork - Toby Genkel, Reza Memar (Germany/Belgium/Luxembourg/Norway)

Rabbit School - Guardians of the Golden Egg - Ute von Münchow-Pohl (Germany)

Wallay - Berni Goldblat (Switzerland/France/Burkina Faso/Qatar)

Becoming Who I Was - Moon Chang-Yong, Jeon Jin (South Korea)

Two Irenes - Fabio Meira (Brazil)

January - Darío Mascambroni (Argentina)

Tesoros - María Novaro (Mexico)

Stonehead (Shi Tou) - Zhao Xiang (China)

