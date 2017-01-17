Toni Erdmann brings down the house at Palm Springs

by Fran Royo

17/01/2017 - The unstoppable German film, Isabelle Huppert and Gael García Bernal were the big winners at the US festival

Toni Erdmann by Maren Ade continues notching up success after success. After taking home the main prizes from the European Film Awards (read more) and Cannes (read more), the German comedy has now pocketed the FIPRESCI Prize for Best Foreign-language Film of the Year at the 27th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF), which drew to a close yesterday, 16 January. Unspooling over two weeks, the annual event organised by the Film Society aims to gather the best of international film under one roof, and has already established itself as the first stop on the road to the Oscars.

The FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress went to Isabelle Huppert for her performance in Elle by Paul Verhoeven. The French actress, who was also crowned at the Gotham Independent Film Awards last December (read more) and at the recent Golden Globes (read more), is still one of the most hotly tipped names for the Academy Awards this year.

The FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actor was bestowed upon Mexico’s Gael García Bernal for his role in Neruda by Pablo Larrain, a co-production between Argentina, Chile, Spain, France and the United States, which also scooped the Cine Latino Award.

In the New Voices/New Visions category dedicated to up-and-coming directors, three further European productions or co-productions came out on top. The first, White Sun by Deepak Runiyar, a dark satire resulting from the joint efforts between Nepal, the United States, Qatar and the Netherlands, emerged victorious, while Kati Kati by Mbithi Masya, a co-production between Kenya and Germany, and Latvian title Mellow Mud by Renārs Vimba both received Special Mentions. The final European title to win a trophy was the French production Mercenary by Sacha Wolff, which snagged the Bridging the Borders Award, intended to reward movies that promote integration and tolerance.

Here is the list of all the foreign winners at the festival:

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Foreign-language Film of the Year

Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade (Germany)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actor in a Foreign-language Film

Gael García Bernal – Neruda (Chile/Argentina/France/Spain/USA)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in a Foreign-language Film

Isabelle Huppert – Elle (France)

New Voices/New Visions Award

White Sun – Deepak Runiyar (Nepal/USA/Qatar/Netherlands)

Special Mentions:

Kati Kati – Mbithi Masya (Kenya/Germany)

Mellow Mud – Renārs Vimba (Latvia)

Cine Latino Award

Neruda – Pablo Larraín

Special Mention

Everything Else - Natalia Alamda (Mexico)

HP Bridging the Borders Award

Mercenary – Sacha Wolff (France)

(Translated from Spanish)