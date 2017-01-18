Eight French (co-)productions on show in Park City

by Fabien Lemercier

18/01/2017 - Films helmed by John Trengove, Felipe Bragança, Nana & Simon, Luca Guadagnino, Pascale Lamche, François Ozon, Claude Barras and Julia Ducournau will screen at the gathering

All eyes are on the 33rd Sundance Film Festival: eight French productions or co-productions are on the line-up of the US event set to unspool from 19-29 January, which will also be showcasing a number of other titles being sold by French companies.



Burning bright in competition in the World Cinema Dramatic section are three French co-productions, including The Wound by John Trengove, which was co-produced by Pyramide Productions together with South Africa, Germany and the Netherlands. The film, which will also open Panorama at the 67th Berlinale (9-19 February 2017), is being sold by Pyramide International and will go on general release in France on 19 April.

Two other titles set to battle it out are Don’t Swallow My Heart, Alligator Girl! by Felipe Bragança (co-produced by Damned Films with Brazil, the Netherlands and Paraguay) and My Happy Family by duo Nana & Simon, which was co-produced with Georgia and Germany by Paris-based outfit Arizona Films and is sold abroad by Memento.

Interestingly, Memento Films International will enjoy a particularly strong presence in Park City this year, as Emilie Georges’ team is selling a second title in the World Cinema Dramatic competition (Berlin Syndrome by Australia’s Cate Shortland), in addition to the eagerly awaited Call Me by Your Name by Italy’s Luca Guadagnino (to be unveiled in the Premieres section), co-produced by Paris-based firm La Cinéfacture and already acquired by Sony Pictures Classics for the United States in early January. The cast includes French actresses Amira Casar, Esther Garrel and Victoire du Bois.

Ensconced in the World Cinema Documentary competition we find the French executive-produced movie Winnie by Pascale Lamche (read the article), co-produced by the Netherlands, South Africa and Finland.

The Spotlight programme includes Raw by Julia Ducournau (which comes out in France on 15 March – sales by Wild Bunch), whose brutal reputation has gone from strength to strength ever since it was premiered in the Cannes Critics’ Week, and the sleek Frantz by François Ozon, which thus adds another major festival to its CV (since its premiere in competition at Venice, the film has been screened at Telluride, Toronto, San Sebastián and Busan, among others) and has already been sold worldwide by Films Distribution.

Standing out in the Kid section is another title unveiled at Cannes, which seems to be greeted with a very warm reception wherever it goes: the French-Swiss animated film My Life as a Courgette by Claude Barras (sales handled by Indie Sales).

Lastly, we should point out that Films Distribution is also selling the Australian title Killing Ground by Damien Power, which will be presented in the Midnight section.

(Translated from French)