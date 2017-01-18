At 40, Göteborg wants to become the festival of the whole Nordic region

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

18/01/2017 - The largest showcase in the Nordic countries, which takes place from 27 January-6 February, will this year screen 450 films from 84 countries

Unspooling between 27 January and 6 February, Sweden's Göteborg International Film Festival – the largest film gathering in the Nordic countries, which took 160,000 admissions in 2015 and has ambitions to become the festival of the Nordic region, also including Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway – is this year celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Finnish director Dome Karukoski's Tom of Finland, his portrayal of “the most influential creator of gay pornographic images”, Finnish artist Touko Valio Laaksonen, will open the festival; it is also one of the eight contenders for the SEK 1 million (€109,000) Award for Best Nordic Feature and forms part of the programme of 450 films from 84 countries that artistic director Jonas Holmgren will present at 13 Gothenburg theatres, including the Draken festival centre.

Also competing for the top prize are Danish director Charlotte Sieling's The Man, Finnish filmmaker Selma Vilhunen's Little Wing , Icelandic director Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson's Heartstone , Norwegian filmmaker Arild Andresen's Handle With Care, and Swedish directors Rojda Sekersöz's Beyond Dreams, Katja Wik's The Ex-Wife and Amanda Kernell's Sámi Blood .

Kernell's entry has also been selected for one of the festival's Focuses: Sápmi, featuring new films from the Arctic area of Sápmi (aka Lapland) in northern Sweden, Norway, Finland and Russia. In another Focus, Gods and Men, several films will offer new perspectives on religious issues and political events, plus elsewhere there will be highlights of “New Virtual Reality” titles.

To celebrate the anniversary, the Draken opening ceremony featuring a speech by Swedish Culture Minister Alice Bah Kuhnke will be shared with audiences in 40 theatres in the region; the festival has also published its eventful history in Swedish critic Jon Asp's book Dragons and Demons, and a retrospective will screen former festival directors' favourite movies.

Artistic director Holmgren has himself chosen three films at the festival that he would wholeheartedly recommend: Charlotte Sieling's The Man, a father-son drama set in Copenhagen's art milieu; French director Julia Ducournau's cannibal horror Raw ; and Australian director Benedict Andrews' thriller Una .