Italian films speak “of gods and men” at the Göteborg Film Festival

by Camillo De Marco

18/01/2017 - 10 Italian titles, including co-productions, have been selected for this important Swedish festival, with the “Of Gods and Men” focus featuring Liberami and Worldly Girl

10 Italian films and co-productions are due to be shown at the 40th edition of the Göteborg Film Festival, which will be held from 27 January to 6 February 2017. This important Swedish festival turns its eye on independent productions, and its awards are important in the distribution of films and documentaries in Scandinavia. Indeed, the festival hosts the Nordic Film Market, which is attended by a number of buyers and sales agents.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

This year’s focus is entitled “Of Gods and Men”, (a quote from Xavier Beauvois’ 2010 drama), and features Liberami by Federica Di Giacomo, a documentary about exorcism in the modern world which was awarded at the Venice Film Festival in 2016 (with international sales being handled by True Colours), andWorldly Girl , Marco Danieli’s debut piece about a young woman who abandons the community of Jehovah’s Witnesses she belongs to (being sold by Intramovies).

Massimo D'Anolfi and Martina Parenti’s documentary Spira Mirabilis , which was shown in competition at Venice, is instead being shown in the Visionaries section (and is being sold by The Match Factory), whilst The Last Things by Irene Dionisio is being screened in New Voices (Alma Cinema is handling international sales). Also being hosted at this year’s edition of the Scandinavian festival is Yuri Ancarani’s documentaryThe Challenge , which was awarded at the Locarno Film Festival and is being sold by Slingshot Films.

Italy is present in some of the co-productions selected for Göteborg too, the most important most certainly being Two Days, One Night by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne: the brothers, who have won the Palme d’Or at Cannes twice, will receive the Honorary Dragon Award at Göteborg this year. The film, which stars Marion Cotillard, will be accompanied by Austrian co-production Mister Universo by Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel; Becoming Zlatan by brothers Fredrik and Magnus Gertten on football champion Zlatan Ibrahimović; Hotel Salvation by Indian director Shubhashish Bhutiani, presented in the Biennale College section at the Venice Film Festival; and Where is Rocky II?, by Belgian-naturalised French artist Pierre Bismuth, here in his directorial debut, being most well-known as the writer of the screenplay for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind together with Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman, for which he won an Oscar.

(Translated from Italian)