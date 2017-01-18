After Love (2016)
Focus: Sámi Blood (2016)
BERLIN 2017 Panorama Dokumente

The documentary sidebar of the Berlin Panorama: from authoritarian regimes to electro

by 

- The section’s programme now has a full complement; this year, a Special Teddy will be presented to feminist director and producer Monika Treut

If I Think of Germany at Night by Romuald Karmakar

The programme for Dokumente, the documentary sidebar of the Panorama at the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February 2017), is now complete. This year, the primary focus will be on authoritarian regimes, through an examination of two major themes, Europa Europa and Black Worlds, all mixed in with past struggles and oppression, and the suffering of the present. 

The opening film, French production Belinda by Marie Dumora, mirrors the movie chosen to open the International Competition (Django by Etienne Comar, which takes a look back at the time when the inventor of Gypsy jazz was persecuted by the Nazis). Indeed, it depicts the life of two Yenish sisters descended from grandparents who first met in a concentration camp, as they get by on the fringes of society.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Distinguished filmmaker Merzak Allouache will be presenting a film about the promises of paradise made by Salafist preachers who exert a strong influence on so many young Algerians, thus fuelling their desire for death. The section will also showcase Latin America (Chile, Cuba...), Spain (Fernando León de Aranoa will present his new film, Politics, Instructions Manual [+see also:
trailer
film profile], and the gay poet Federico Garcia Lorca, assassinated by fascists, is portrayed in two films), the traumas resulting from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the struggles undertaken by homosexuals.

Among the 21 titles in the selection, we also find several music documentaries: Chavela, on Mexican singer Chavela Vargas, Frida Kahlo’s ex-lover and Almodovar’s muse; Revolution of Sound. Tangerine Dream; and If I Think of Germany at Night by Romuald Karmakar, which delves into the electro scene in Germany. 

This year, a Special Teddy will be presented to feminist director and producer Monika Treut.

Here is the complete Panorama Dokumente selection at Berlin 2017:

New films selected

Belinda - Marie Dumora (France) (opening film)
 Investigating Paradise (Tahqiq fel djenna) - Merzak Allouache (France/Algeria)
 Erase and Forget - Andrea Luka Zimmerman (UK)
 If I Think of Germany at Night - Romuald Karmakar (Germany)
 Dream Boat - Tristan Ferland Milewski (Germany)
 My Wonderful West Berlin - Jochen Hick (Germany)
 Revolution of Sound. Tangerine Dream - Margarete Kreuzer (Germany)
 Five Stars - Annekatrin Hendel (Germany)
 Strong Island - Yance Ford (USA /Denmark)
Chavela - Catherine Gund, Daresha Kyi (USA)
Ghost Hunting (Istiyad Ashbah) - Raed Andoni (France/Palestine/Switzerland/Qatar)
Bones of Contention - Andrea Weiss (USA)
 Tania Libre - Lynn Hershman Leeson (USA)
 In the Intense Now - João Moreira Salles (Brazil)
 Adriana's Pact - Lissette Orozco (Chile)

Previously announced films

Casting Jon Benet - Kitty Green (USA/Australia)
 Fighting Through the Night - Sylvain L’Espérance (Canada)
I Am Not Your Negro [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Raoul Peck (France/USA/Belgium/Switzerland)
Politics, Instructions Manual [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Fernando León de Aranoa (Spain)
 Small Talk (Ri Chang Dui Hua) - Hui-chen Huang (Taiwan)
Untitled [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Michael Glawogger, Monika Willi (Austria/Germany)

(Translated from French)

 

latest news

 

