43 films selected for the Berlinale Forum
by Bénédicte Prot
- The real and the surreal rub shoulders on this year’s programme for the Berlin Film Festival’s most exploratory section
The 47th Forum of the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February 2017) will present 43 films, 29 of which as world premieres and ten as international premieres – plus several yet-to-be-announced movies due to be shown as special screenings.
Here is the complete selection of the 2017 Berlinale Forum:
Loving Pia - Daniel Joseph Borgmann (Denmark)
Strange Birds - Élise Girard (France)
Occidental - Neïl Beloufa (France)
Tinselwood - Marie Voignier (France)
From a Year of Non-Events - Ann Carolin Renninger, René Frölke (Germany)
Casting - Nicolas Wackerbarth (Germany)
2+2=22 [The Alphabet] - Heinz Emigholz (Germany)
Dieste [Uruguay] - Heinz Emigholz (Germany)
Streetscapes [Dialogue] - Heinz Emigholz (Germany)
Bickels [Socialism] - Heinz Emigholz (Germany/Israel)
The Sea Stares at Us from Afar - Manuel Muñoz Rivas (Spain/Netherlands)
Barrage - Laura Schroeder (Luxembourg/Belgium/France)
Animals - Greg Zglinski (Switzerland/Austria/Poland)
Spell Reel - Filipa César (Germany/Portugal/France/Guinea-Bissau)
somniloquies - Verena Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor (France/USA)
Mama Colonel - Dieudo Hamadi (Congo/France)
Foreign Body [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Raja Amari (Tunisia/France)
Low Tide - Daniel Mann (Israel/France)
Rifle - Davi Pretto (Brazil/Germany)
My Happy Family - Nana & Simon (Germany/Georgia/France)
City of the Sun - Rati Oneli (Georgia/USA/Netherlands/Qatar)
So Long Enthusiasm - Vladimir Durán (Argentina/Colombia)
Autumn, Autumn - Jang Woo-jin (South Korea)
Casa Roshell - Camila José Donoso (Mexico/Chile)
Rustlers - Albertina Carri (Argentina)
Dayveon - Amman Abbasi (USA)
For Ahkeem - Jeremy Levine, Landon Van Soest (USA)
Golden Exits - Alex Ross Perry (USA)
Lady of the Lake - Haobam Paban Kumar (India)
Newton - Amit V Masurkar (India)
El mar la mar - JP Sniadecki, Joshua Bonnetta (USA)
Menashe - Joshua Z Weinstein (USA/Israel)
Three Lights - Kohki Yoshida (Japan)
The Tokyo Night Sky Is Always the Densest Shade of Blue - Yuya Ishii (Japan)
Railway Sleepers - Sompot Chidgasornpongse (Thailand)
Motherland - Ramona S Diaz (USA/Philippines)
Inmates - Ma Li (China)
Green River. The Time of the Yakurunas - Alvaro and Diego Sarmiento (Peru)
A Feeling Greater than Love - Mary Jirmanus Saba (Lebanon)
Simulation - Abed Abest (Iran)
The Theatre of Disappearance - Adrián Villar Rojas (Argentina)
House in the Fields - Tala Hadid (Morocco/Qatar)
Werewolf - Ashley McKenzie (Canada)
(Translated from French)