43 films selected for the Berlinale Forum

by Bénédicte Prot

18/01/2017 - The real and the surreal rub shoulders on this year’s programme for the Berlin Film Festival’s most exploratory section

The 47th Forum of the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February 2017) will present 43 films, 29 of which as world premieres and ten as international premieres – plus several yet-to-be-announced movies due to be shown as special screenings.

Here is the complete selection of the 2017 Berlinale Forum:

Loving Pia - Daniel Joseph Borgmann (Denmark)

Strange Birds - Élise Girard (France)

Occidental - Neïl Beloufa (France)

Tinselwood - Marie Voignier (France)

From a Year of Non-Events - Ann Carolin Renninger, René Frölke (Germany)

Casting - Nicolas Wackerbarth (Germany)

2+2=22 [The Alphabet] - Heinz Emigholz (Germany)

Dieste [Uruguay] - Heinz Emigholz (Germany)

Streetscapes [Dialogue] - Heinz Emigholz (Germany)

Bickels [Socialism] - Heinz Emigholz (Germany/Israel)

The Sea Stares at Us from Afar - Manuel Muñoz Rivas (Spain/Netherlands)

Barrage - Laura Schroeder (Luxembourg/Belgium/France)

Animals - Greg Zglinski (Switzerland/Austria/Poland)

Spell Reel - Filipa César (Germany/Portugal/France/Guinea-Bissau)

somniloquies - Verena Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor (France/USA)

Mama Colonel - Dieudo Hamadi (Congo/France)

Foreign Body - Raja Amari (Tunisia/France)

Low Tide - Daniel Mann (Israel/France)

Rifle - Davi Pretto (Brazil/Germany)

My Happy Family - Nana & Simon (Germany/Georgia/France)

City of the Sun - Rati Oneli (Georgia/USA/Netherlands/Qatar)

So Long Enthusiasm - Vladimir Durán (Argentina/Colombia)

Autumn, Autumn - Jang Woo-jin (South Korea)

Casa Roshell - Camila José Donoso (Mexico/Chile)

Rustlers - Albertina Carri (Argentina)

Dayveon - Amman Abbasi (USA)

For Ahkeem - Jeremy Levine, Landon Van Soest (USA)

Golden Exits - Alex Ross Perry (USA)

Lady of the Lake - Haobam Paban Kumar (India)

Newton - Amit V Masurkar (India)

El mar la mar - JP Sniadecki, Joshua Bonnetta (USA)

Menashe - Joshua Z Weinstein (USA/Israel)

Three Lights - Kohki Yoshida (Japan)

The Tokyo Night Sky Is Always the Densest Shade of Blue - Yuya Ishii (Japan)

Railway Sleepers - Sompot Chidgasornpongse (Thailand)

Motherland - Ramona S Diaz (USA/Philippines)

Inmates - Ma Li (China)

Green River. The Time of the Yakurunas - Alvaro and Diego Sarmiento (Peru)

A Feeling Greater than Love - Mary Jirmanus Saba (Lebanon)

Simulation - Abed Abest (Iran)

The Theatre of Disappearance - Adrián Villar Rojas (Argentina)

House in the Fields - Tala Hadid (Morocco/Qatar)

Werewolf - Ashley McKenzie (Canada)

