After Love (2016)
Sleeping Beauty (2016)
Mercy (2016)
The Commune (2016)
Sámi Blood (2016)
Raw (2016)
Lady Macbeth (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Commune (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

BERLIN 2017 Forum

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

43 films selected for the Berlinale Forum

by 

- The real and the surreal rub shoulders on this year’s programme for the Berlin Film Festival’s most exploratory section

43 films selected for the Berlinale Forum
Loving Pia by Daniel Joseph Borgmann

The 47th Forum of the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February 2017) will present 43 films, 29 of which as world premieres and ten as international premieres – plus several yet-to-be-announced movies due to be shown as special screenings. 

Here is the complete selection of the 2017 Berlinale Forum:

Loving Pia - Daniel Joseph Borgmann (Denmark)
Strange Birds - Élise Girard (France)
Occidental - Neïl Beloufa (France)
Tinselwood - Marie Voignier (France)
From a Year of Non-Events - Ann Carolin Renninger, René Frölke (Germany)
Casting - Nicolas Wackerbarth (Germany)
2+2=22 [The Alphabet] - Heinz Emigholz (Germany)
Dieste [Uruguay] - Heinz Emigholz (Germany)
Streetscapes [Dialogue] - Heinz Emigholz (Germany)
Bickels [Socialism] - Heinz Emigholz (Germany/Israel)
The Sea Stares at Us from Afar - Manuel Muñoz Rivas (Spain/Netherlands)
Barrage - Laura Schroeder (Luxembourg/Belgium/France)
Animals - Greg Zglinski (Switzerland/Austria/Poland)
Spell Reel - Filipa César (Germany/Portugal/France/Guinea-Bissau)
somniloquies - Verena Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor (France/USA)
Mama Colonel - Dieudo Hamadi (Congo/France)
Foreign Body [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Raja Amari (Tunisia/France)
Low Tide - Daniel Mann (Israel/France)
Rifle - Davi Pretto (Brazil/Germany)
My Happy Family - Nana & Simon (Germany/Georgia/France)
City of the Sun - Rati Oneli (Georgia/USA/Netherlands/Qatar)
So Long Enthusiasm - Vladimir Durán (Argentina/Colombia)
Autumn, Autumn - Jang Woo-jin (South Korea)
Casa Roshell - Camila José Donoso (Mexico/Chile)
Rustlers - Albertina Carri (Argentina)
Dayveon - Amman Abbasi (USA)
For Ahkeem - Jeremy Levine, Landon Van Soest (USA)
Golden Exits - Alex Ross Perry (USA)
Lady of the Lake - Haobam Paban Kumar (India)
Newton - Amit V Masurkar (India)
El mar la mar - JP Sniadecki, Joshua Bonnetta (USA)
Menashe - Joshua Z Weinstein (USA/Israel)
Three Lights - Kohki Yoshida (Japan)
The Tokyo Night Sky Is Always the Densest Shade of Blue - Yuya Ishii (Japan)
Railway Sleepers - Sompot Chidgasornpongse (Thailand)
Motherland - Ramona S Diaz (USA/Philippines)
Inmates - Ma Li (China)
Green River. The Time of the Yakurunas - Alvaro and Diego Sarmiento (Peru)
A Feeling Greater than Love - Mary Jirmanus Saba (Lebanon)
Simulation - Abed Abest (Iran)
The Theatre of Disappearance - Adrián Villar Rojas (Argentina)
House in the Fields - Tala Hadid (Morocco/Qatar)
Werewolf - Ashley McKenzie (Canada)

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

(Translated from French)

 

comments
courgette oscar shortlist
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

suspi_2016_web300x250