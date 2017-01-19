Marcus & Martinus has (almost) all bases covered

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

19/01/2017 - Norwegian director Daniel Fahre’s documentary on the music stars is the first film to be premiered in 99% of the country’s cinemas

When Norwegian distributor Norsk Filmdistribusjon announced the national release of Norwegian director Daniel Fahre’s documentary Marcus & Martinus for 20 January, it was only 99% correct: three of the country’s 212 cinemas will not show the film on its opening day. “But I am sure it is just a matter of time,” Fahre said.

Marcus & Martinus is being launched just three months after the duo comprising 14-year-old (soon to turn 15) twin brothers Marcus and Martinus (Gunnarsen) sold out two concerts at Oslo Spektrum. Scripted by Norwegian screenwriter Linn-Jeanethe Kyed, the film follows their career from the moment it took off at the beginning of 2015 to their Spektrum performances.

Born and raised in the small town of Trofors, in northern Norway, the twins enjoyed singing and entertaining from an early age; at nine, they wrote their first song, Two Drops of Water, which won the 11th Norwegian Junior Song Contest in 2012 and entered the local top ten charts, kicking off their career as teen idols.

Their debut album, Hi (released in November 2015), started out at number one in the Norwegian charts, which it did not leave for 66 weeks. Their second LP, and their first in English, Together, came out in November 2016 and immediately became a number-one hit in Norway and Sweden, while it was number six in Finland and number 11 in Denmark. In December 2016, they performed at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo.

Marcus & Martinus is the story of two brothers who could sing before they could talk, and who could dance before they could walk – and “who are willing to sacrifice everything for each other and the music”. And they fulfilled their 2015 goal: to sell out a concert at Oslo Spektrum.

Produced by Tom Marius Kittilsen and Silje Buraas for Fenomen tv film & scene, the film will be launched in the rest of Scandinavia within the same week: Scanbox will open it in 220 theatres in Sweden on Friday, in Denmark on 26 January and in Finland on 27 January. “So it is almost irrelevant that it is a bad movie,” wrote Norway's Dagbladet, and gave it four stars.