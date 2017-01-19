13th Glasgow festival to kick off with John Butler’s Handsome Devil

by Naman Ramachandran

19/01/2017 - Robert Mullan’s Mad to Be Normal to close festival

The 13th edition of the Glasgow Film Festival (15-26 February) will open with the European Premiere of John Butler’s Handsome Devil and close with the World Premiere of Robert Mullan’s Mad to Be Normal. UK Premieres include Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro , Terrence Malick’s Voyage of Time: Life’s Journey , Cate Shortland’s Berlin Syndrome and Aki Kaurismäki’s The Other Side of Hope while there will be first Scottish screenings of Paul Verhoeven’s Golden Globe-winning Elle , Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire , Lone Scherfig’s Their Finest , Olivier Assayas’s Personal Shopper , and Hope Dickson Leach’s The Levelling . In all, the festival boasts nine World and International Premieres, 65 UK Premieres and 67 Scottish Premieres. The festival will also have a focus on new Canadian cinema.

Returning for its second year, the festival’s Industry Focus (22-24 February) will feature events including a producing masterclass with Christine Vachon, Finance Forum sessions on international co-production and opportunities for women and an Independent Producers Scotland conversation on the future of the Scottish film industry with BBC Head of Film Joe Oppenheimer, Film4 Head of Production Tracey Josephs, Senior Production and Development Executive for the BFI’s Film Fund Lizzie Francke and Director, Screen at Creative Scotland, Natalie Usher.

Allan Hunter, Glasgow Film Festival co-director said, “I am thrilled that the 2017 festival is bringing so many UK premieres to Glasgow audiences. The latest Aki Kaurismäki heartbreaker The Other Side Of Hope and Cate Shortland’s keenly awaited Berlin Syndrome head straight from Berlin to Glasgow. Other key UK premieres range from Raoul Peck’s utterly brilliant documentary I Am Not Your Negro to the screen version of A.L. Kennedy’s Original Bliss (Original Bliss ) and more than 60 others. The programme is bursting with must see new movies."