Mercy (2016)
6.9 on the Richter Scale (2016)
Sleeping Beauty (2016)
Callback (2016)
Sámi Blood (2016)
Raw (2016)
Lady Macbeth (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Sleeping Beauty (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FESTIVALS UK

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

13th Glasgow festival to kick off with John Butler’s Handsome Devil

by 

- Robert Mullan’s Mad to Be Normal to close festival

13th Glasgow festival to kick off with John Butler’s Handsome Devil
Handsome Devil by John Butler

The 13th edition of the Glasgow Film Festival (15-26 February) will open with the European Premiere of John Butler’s Handsome Devil and close with the World Premiere of Robert Mullan’s Mad to Be Normal. UK Premieres include Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro [+see also:
trailer
film profile], Terrence Malick’s Voyage of Time: Life’s Journey [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Cate Shortland’s Berlin Syndrome and Aki Kaurismäki’s The Other Side of Hope [+see also:
trailer
film profile] while there will be first Scottish screenings of Paul Verhoeven’s Golden Globe-winning Elle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Lone Scherfig’s Their Finest [+see also:
film review
interview: Lone Scherfig
film profile], Olivier Assayas’s Personal Shopper [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Artemio Benki
interview: Olivier Assayas
film profile], and Hope Dickson Leach’s The Levelling [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]. In all, the festival boasts nine World and International Premieres, 65 UK Premieres and 67 Scottish Premieres. The festival will also have a focus on new Canadian cinema. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Returning for its second year, the festival’s Industry Focus (22-24 February) will feature events including a producing masterclass with Christine Vachon, Finance Forum sessions on international co-production and opportunities for women and an Independent Producers Scotland conversation on the future of the Scottish film industry with BBC Head of Film Joe Oppenheimer, Film4 Head of Production Tracey Josephs, Senior Production and Development Executive for the BFI’s Film Fund Lizzie Francke and Director, Screen at Creative ScotlandNatalie Usher.

Allan Hunter, Glasgow Film Festival co-director said, “I am thrilled that the 2017 festival is bringing so many UK premieres to Glasgow audiences. The latest Aki Kaurismäki heartbreaker The Other Side Of Hope and Cate Shortland’s keenly awaited Berlin Syndrome head straight from Berlin to Glasgow. Other key UK premieres range from Raoul Peck’s utterly brilliant documentary I Am Not Your Negro to the screen version of A.L. Kennedy’s Original Bliss (Original Bliss [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Sven Taddicken
film profile]) and more than 60 others. The programme is bursting with must see new movies."

 

comments
courgette oscar shortlist
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

suspi_2016_web300x250