Jaime Rosales readying the shoot for Petra

by Alfonso Rivera

19/01/2017 - The movie will be the sixth feature by the director of Beautiful Youth, and will be toplined by Bárbara Lennie and Álex Brendemühl

Jaime Rosales is currently immersed in pre-production for Petra, which will be shot in Barcelona. It is being produced by José María Morales, of Wanda Vision, which already threw its weight behind his previous films Solitary Fragments , Bullet in the Head , Dream and Silence and Beautiful Youth . The film will be toplined by Álex Brendemühl, who is working with Roslaes once again after appearing in the debut film by the Barcelona-born director, 2003’s The Hours of the Day, and Bárbara Lennie, who will be acting for the filmmaker for the first time. For the record, Rosales has taken part in the Cannes Film Festival three times, in various sections, and won the Goya Award for Best Director in 2008.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The plot of Petra tackles the personal and family conflicts of various artists who are caught up in a complex web of concealment, violence and resentment. Production duties are being handled by Rosales himself through Fresdeval Films, the aforementioned José María Morales, Les Productions Balthazar (France), Antonio Chavarrías of Oberon Cinematográfica (Spain), and SnowGlobe (Denmark). The film has also secured backing from Eurimages. Film Factory will handle its sales.

Actors Brendemühl and Lennie are performing together again, following Luis Miñarro’s Falling Star and Dying Beyond Their Means by Isaki Lacuesta, both from 2014. Lennie is currently basking in the box-office success of the thriller The Invisible Guest by Oriol Paulo, is in contention for the Goya Award for María (and Everybody Else) and is due to start filming the new movie by Ramón Salazar, La enfermedad del domingo (read more), in February.

Meanwhile, Brendemühl, whose international career is going from strength to strength, will be in Berlin next month as part of the cast of French film Django and is shortly to start filming the Mexican-Ecuadorian co-production Katari, helmed by Sebastián Mantilla. The cast of Rosales’ new movie is rounded off by seasoned actress Petra Martínez, whom the auteur with such an inimitable style previously directed in Solitary Fragments.



(Translated from Spanish)