FIPA Industry: "Let’s reinvent TV!"

by Fabien Lemercier

19/01/2017 - The professional section of the 30th International Festival of Audiovisual Programs will take place from 25 to 27 January in Biarritz

In addition to the line-ups it has in store, more specifically in its six competitive categories (Drama, Series, Creative Documentary, Reportage and Investigation, Music and Performing Arts, Smart Fipa – see article), and its multiple guests (including Guillaume Gallienne, Laura Smet, Pippo Delbono, Leïla Slimani, Suliane Brahim, etc.), the FIPA (International Festival of Audiovisual Programs), the 30th edition of which will take place between 24 and 29 January in Biarritz, will feature an unmissable meeting for French and international professionals. This year the festival will also hold a focus on Canada and will award the Eurofipa d’honneur to Hanka Kastelicova, Executive Producer of Documentaries and Development at HBO Europe (her portfolio most notably includes Toto and his Sisters , Cain’s Children , and Houston, We Have a Problem ).

Devised as a way of understanding structural, economic, technological and artistic developments in the sector, FIPA Industry will be held from 25 to 27 January with the theme "Let’s reinvent TV!". This year’s programme is structured along three axes: new strategic synergies to be created to keep the industry moving forward (or how partnerships with the education and music sectors help to diversify the sector), new markets (the opportunities that lie in the digital market and the increasingly prominent place of the French-speaking market), and "the digital big bang", with groups that are restructuring themselves and changing narratives to win over audiences (again).

Among the debates and conferences that will fuel reflections are "audiovisuals: the big bang", "political series, the commitment of creators: do they have an impact? What impact?", "the expansion of the international French-speaking market", and "the future of television and creation during elections". Participants will include representatives from Arte, CBC, RTBF, NBCUniversal Networks, France Télévisions, YLE, HBO Europe Centrale, TF1, Québécor, Al Arabiya, Radio Canada, RTS, Studio+, The Guardian, TFO, TV5 Monde, Vice, Yes Go, ZDF, etc.

Furthermore, FIPA Industry will include presentations by distributors of their line-ups, along with pitching sessions, master classes, case studies and ‘meet-up’ workshops (for professionals to meet, share their experiences and network, notably around the subjects of "Millennial challenges" and digital educational platforms". Finally, the Smart Fipa conferences (on technological advances and their impact on narratives in the future) will explore "how creation can free itself from the screen?", reality extended to tactile holograms, interactions between man and artificial intelligence and emotional interactions that could transform narration into a true experience.

(Translated from French)