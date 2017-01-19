The Lazio Region sets aside €9 million for the production of Italian and foreign films

by Vittoria Scarpa

19/01/2017 - Applications for grants must be submitted online by 28 February 2017. On 24 January the portal for funding for audiovisual production start-ups also goes live

€9 million for the production of Italian, European and foreign film and audiovisual works. This is what the Lazio Region is making available for 2017. The fund is aimed at sole traders and family businesses, partnerships and limited companies that produce films and/or audiovisual works as their only or core business. To be eligible, works must have been filmed before 31 December 2016, made entirely or partially in the region, and recognised as “cultural products”. Applications must be submitted by 28 February 2017 (12:00), through the electronic application platform (here) set up by LAZIOcrea.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Completing its audiovisual policies, the Lazio Region has also announced that on 24 January the portal for submitting applications for the rotating fund, managed by Lazioinnova to fund audiovisual production start-ups, will go live. With €1.25 million, this fund is the real innovation of 2017, as it supports the launch of new projects (while the regional fund assists the production process). If you are interested in finding out more information, an open day has been organised for professionals in the sector tomorrow, Friday 20 January, at 14:30 in the Sala Tevere at the Lazio Region offices (Via Rosa Raimondi Garibaldi, 7).

Finally, a reminder that there’s still time until 12:00 on 16 February 2017 to apply for a Lazio Cinema International grant, aimed at supporting international co-productions (see news article). Applications must be submitted by filling out the form available online on the GeCoWEB platform, which is accessible from the www.lazioinnova.it website. The second call for applications will open on 30 May and remain open until 31 July 2017.

(Translated from Italian)