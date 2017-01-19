Aisling Walsh’s Maudie to open Dublin

by Naman Ramachandran

19/01/2017 - John Butler’s Handsome Devil to close festival while Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire and Jim Sheridan’s The Secret Scripture will have gala screenings

Aisling Walsh’s Maudie (Ireland/Canada) will open the 14th Dublin International Film Festival (16-26 February) while John Butler’s Handsome Devil (Ireland) will close the event. Gala screenings include iconic Irish director Jim Sheridan’s The Secret Scripture (Ireland), Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire (UK/France), Dennis Bartok’s Nails (Ireland), Emer Reynolds’ The Farthest (Ireland), Neasa Ní Chianáin and David Rane’s In Loco Parentis (Ireland/Spain) and Kimo Stamboel and Timo Tjahjanto’s Headshot (Indonesia).

The festival’s Irish selections also include Ken Wardrop’s The Piano Lesson, Juanita Wilson’s Tomato Red, Paddy Cahill’s Amanda Coogan: Long Now, Lorcan Finnegan’s Without Name , Jamie Thraves and Aidan Gillen’s Pickups, Len Collin’s Sanctuary, John Murphy and Traolach Ó Murchú’s Photo City, Alan Gilsenan’s Unless , James Redmond’s Notes on Rave in Dublin and Turlough Kelly’s The 4th Act.

European programme highlights include Juho Kuosmanen’s The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (Finland/Sweden/Germany), William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth (UK), Stuart A Staples’ Minute Bodies: The Intimate World of F. Percy Smith (UK), Paolo Virzi’s Like Crazy (Italy/France), Olivier Assayas’ Personal Shopper (France/Germany), Adam Smith’s Trespass Against Us (UK), Frédéric Mermoud’s Moka (France/Switzerland), Claude Barras’ My Life as a Courgette (Switzerland/France), Rasmus Heisterberg’s In the Blood (Denmark), Vincent Perez’s Alone in Berlin (UK/France/Germany), Kirill Serebrennikov’s The Student (Russia), Michal Marczak’s All These Sleepless Nights (UK/Poland), Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov’s Glory (Bulgaria/Greece) and Andrei Konchalovsky’s Paradise , (Russia/Germany) amongst many others.

British thespian Vanessa Redgrave will receive the festival’s Volta award for significant contribution to cinema. Wheatley will deliver a directors’ masterclass while BAFTA and Oscar winning costume designer Alexandra Byrne (Elizabeth: The Golden Age) will deliver a costume designers’ masterclass.

Grainne Humphreys, Festival Director, said, “I’m thrilled with the selection of films that we are bringing to Dublin for the Dublin International Film Festival 2017 that not only showcases some of the biggest names in world cinema but features a selection of first time directors from across the globe who will make a serious impression with our audience in this and in coming years. To be able to include new Irish films from Aisling Walsh, Jim Sheridan, Emer Reynolds, Aiden Gillen, John Butler, Neasa Ní Chianán, Juanita Wilson and Ken Wardrop as just some of the Irish filmmakers in the festival is an extraordinary testament to the current strength and depth of the Irish film industry.”