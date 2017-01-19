Aisling Walsh’s Maudie to open Dublin
by Naman Ramachandran
- John Butler’s Handsome Devil to close festival while Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire and Jim Sheridan’s The Secret Scripture will have gala screenings
Aisling Walsh's Maudie
trailer
(Ireland/Canada) will open the 14th Dublin International Film Festival (16-26 February) while John Butler's Handsome Devil (Ireland) will close the event. Gala screenings include iconic Irish director Jim Sheridan's The Secret Scripture
trailer
interview: Jim Sheridan
(Ireland), Ben Wheatley's Free Fire
film review
trailer
(UK/France), Dennis Bartok's Nails (Ireland), Emer Reynolds' The Farthest (Ireland), Neasa Ní Chianáin and David Rane's In Loco Parentis
trailer
(Ireland/Spain) and Kimo Stamboel and Timo Tjahjanto's Headshot (Indonesia).
The festival's Irish selections also include Ken Wardrop's The Piano Lesson, Juanita Wilson's Tomato Red, Paddy Cahill's Amanda Coogan: Long Now, Lorcan Finnegan's Without Name
trailer
, Jamie Thraves and Aidan Gillen's Pickups, Len Collin's Sanctuary, John Murphy and Traolach Ó Murchú's Photo City, Alan Gilsenan's Unless
trailer
, James Redmond's Notes on Rave in Dublin and Turlough Kelly's The 4th Act.
European programme highlights include Juho Kuosmanen's The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juho Kuosmanen
(Finland/Sweden/Germany), William Oldroyd's Lady Macbeth
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: William Oldroyd
(UK), Stuart A Staples' Minute Bodies: The Intimate World of F. Percy Smith (UK), Paolo Virzi's Like Crazy
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Paolo Virzì
(Italy/France), Olivier Assayas' Personal Shopper
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Artemio Benki
interview: Olivier Assayas
(France/Germany), Adam Smith's Trespass Against Us
film review
trailer
interview: Adam Smith
(UK), Frédéric Mermoud's Moka
film review
trailer
(France/Switzerland), Claude Barras' My Life as a Courgette
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Claude Barras
(Switzerland/France), Rasmus Heisterberg's In the Blood
film review
trailer
interview: Rasmus Heisterberg
(Denmark), Vincent Perez's Alone in Berlin
film review
trailer
(UK/France/Germany), Kirill Serebrennikov's The Student (Russia), Michal Marczak's All These Sleepless Nights
trailer
(UK/Poland), Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov's Glory
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petar Valchanov, Kristina G…
(Bulgaria/Greece) and Andrei Konchalovsky's Paradise
film review
trailer
(Russia/Germany) amongst many others.
British thespian Vanessa Redgrave will receive the festival’s Volta award for significant contribution to cinema. Wheatley will deliver a directors’ masterclass while BAFTA and Oscar winning costume designer Alexandra Byrne (Elizabeth: The Golden Age) will deliver a costume designers’ masterclass.
Grainne Humphreys, Festival Director, said, “I’m thrilled with the selection of films that we are bringing to Dublin for the Dublin International Film Festival 2017 that not only showcases some of the biggest names in world cinema but features a selection of first time directors from across the globe who will make a serious impression with our audience in this and in coming years. To be able to include new Irish films from Aisling Walsh, Jim Sheridan, Emer Reynolds, Aiden Gillen, John Butler, Neasa Ní Chianán, Juanita Wilson and Ken Wardrop as just some of the Irish filmmakers in the festival is an extraordinary testament to the current strength and depth of the Irish film industry.”