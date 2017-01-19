Self-Criticism of a Bourgeois Dog to world-premiere at Rotterdam

by German Films

19/01/2017 - The 46th edition of the major Dutch event features a total of 39 German films and co-productions

The imminent 46th International Film Festival Rotterdam (25 January–5 February 2017) will feature 39 German films and co-productions, including Julian Radlmaier’s Self-Criticism of a Bourgeois Dog , which will have its world premiere in the Bright Future Award Competition. Radlmaier, an alumnus of the Berlin German Film & Television Academy, has already presented his work in Rotterdam, in 2014: the medium-length film A Proletarian Winter’s Tale. His first feature is a political comedy with magical twists, in which a bourgeois dog explains how he was transformed from a filmmaker into a canine by failing in love, picking apples and participating in a revolution. After its Rotterdam premiere, the film will also screen in the Perspektive Deutsches Kino sidebar of the Berlinale.

The Bright Future programme also includes Julian Rosefeldt’s Manifesto (produced by the director with partners in Australia and Hong Kong), fresh off of the Sundance Film Festival for its European premiere.

In the main section, the Hivos Tiger Competition, Hagar Ben Asher will show The Burglar, a co-production of German outfit Rohfilm with French and Israeli partners. In the short films competition, four titles with German involvement have been selected, including Omer Fast’s August (Filmgalerie 451), Rosa Barba’s From Source to Poem(Studio Rosa Barba), and Cécile B. Evans’ What the Heart Wants (DE/GB/BE/AU) are all having their world premieres. In addition, another nine German shorts can be seen in the other sections.

The next generation of German documentary filmmakers has also been invited to Rotterdam. When Paul Came Over the Sea, Jakob Preuss’ second feature-length film and a Weydemann Bros. production, will have its international premiere in the Bright Future sidebar. Atef Ben Bouzid's first feature-length film, Cairo Jazz Man (IckeKreuzberg, SLFilm), will be celebrating its world premiere in Voices: Scopitone, as will Chico Pereira’s Donkeyote , co-produced by Sutor Kolonko with Spanish and British partners – besides being nominated for the Big Screen Award.

