Mercy (2016)
6.9 on the Richter Scale (2016)
Sleeping Beauty (2016)
Callback (2016)
Sámi Blood (2016)
Raw (2016)
Lady Macbeth (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Raw (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

ROTTERDAM 2017 Germany

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Self-Criticism of a Bourgeois Dog to world-premiere at Rotterdam

by 

- The 46th edition of the major Dutch event features a total of 39 German films and co-productions

Self-Criticism of a Bourgeois Dog to world-premiere at Rotterdam
Self-Criticism of a Bourgeois Dog by Julian Radlmaier

The imminent 46th International Film Festival Rotterdam (25 January–5 February 2017) will feature 39 German films and co-productions, including Julian Radlmaier’s Self-Criticism of a Bourgeois Dog [+see also:
trailer
film profile], which will have its world premiere in the Bright Future Award Competition. Radlmaier, an alumnus of the Berlin German Film & Television Academy, has already presented his work in Rotterdam, in 2014: the medium-length film A Proletarian Winter’s Tale. His first feature is a political comedy with magical twists, in which a bourgeois dog explains how he was transformed from a filmmaker into a canine by failing in love, picking apples and participating in a revolution. After its Rotterdam premiere, the film will also screen in the Perspektive Deutsches Kino sidebar of the Berlinale.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Bright Future programme also includes Julian Rosefeldt’s Manifesto [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (produced by the director with partners in Australia and Hong Kong), fresh off of the Sundance Film Festival for its European premiere.

In the main section, the Hivos Tiger Competition, Hagar Ben Asher will show The Burglar, a co-production of German outfit Rohfilm with French and Israeli partners. In the short films competition, four titles with German involvement have been selected, including Omer Fast’s August (Filmgalerie 451), Rosa Barba’s From Source to Poem(Studio Rosa Barba), and Cécile B. EvansWhat the Heart Wants (DE/GB/BE/AU) are all having their world premieres. In addition, another nine German shorts can be seen in the other sections.

The next generation of German documentary filmmakers has also been invited to Rotterdam. When Paul Came Over the Sea, Jakob Preuss’ second feature-length film and a Weydemann Bros. production, will have its international premiere in the Bright Future sidebar. Atef Ben Bouzid's first feature-length film, Cairo Jazz Man (IckeKreuzberg, SLFilm), will be celebrating its world premiere in Voices: Scopitone, as will Chico Pereira’s Donkeyote [+see also:
trailer
film profile], co-produced by Sutor Kolonko with Spanish and British partners – besides being nominated for the Big Screen Award.

In collaboration with

 

 

comments
courgette oscar shortlist
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

suspi_2016_web300x250