“The preciousness and beauty of our existence,” as seen by Roy Andersson

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

20/01/2017 - After his “Living Trilogy”, the award-winning Swedish director has been inspired by One Thousand and One Nights for About Endlessness, which will be ready in 2019

Swedish director Roy Andersson will next month (February) start principal photography for his new €4.4 million feature, About Endlessness, in his Stockholm-based Studio 24, and as usual, he is not in any hurry – the premiere has been scheduled for 2019.

Andersson’s most recent work, A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence (2014), concluded his “Living Trilogy”, which kicked off with Songs from the Second Floor (2000) and You, the Living (2007). It won him a slew of awards, including the Golden Lion at Venice, the European Film Award for Best Comedy and a Guldbagge, Sweden’s national film prize.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

He has himself explained that About Endlessness could be “part four” of the trilogy, but is otherwise an isolated story inspired by One Thousand and One Nights – the collection of folk tales from the Islamic Golden Age. “It explores the preciousness and beauty of our existence, awakening in us the wish to maintain this eternal treasure and pass it on, in a juxtaposition of tableaux capturing moments in life,” said the Nordisk Film & TV Fond – the Oslo-based promotional and top-up financing fund for Nordic film and TV productions, which has chipped in €273,000 for the project.

The main narrator is the voice-over of a woman, while the characters include German Führer Adolf Hitler (played by Magnus Wallgren), a marketing director (Kristina Ekmark), a champagne-lover (Lisa Blohm) and a priest (Martin Serner).

About Endlessness will be produced by Pernilla Sandström, for Roy Andersson Filmproduktion, with Norway’s 4½, Germany’s Essential Filmproduktion and France’s Société Parisienne de Production. TriArt will handle domestic distribution, while Paris-based Coproduction Office is in charge of international sales.