Zentropa Spain preparing the shoot for El año de la plaga

by Alfonso Rivera

20/01/2017 - Carlos Martín Ferrera will direct the film adaptation of Marc Pastor’s sci-fi novel of the same name, which will star Manuela Vellés and Iván Massagué as the pair of protagonists

Carlos Martín Ferrera, the director of such films as Hiding Place and Suspicious Minds, is set to shoot the film adaptation of Marc Pastor’s novel El año de la plaga (lit. “The Year of the Plague”), a book with fantasy and thriller undertones. Principal photography for the movie, the screenplay for which was written by Miguel Ibáñez Monroy, is set to take place in Barcelona in early spring. The production is being staged by Zentropa Spain (which is working in this genre once again, following Vulcania ), headed up by David Matamoros, and the movie has secured backing from TV3 and the Catalan Institute of Cultural Enterprise. It will be toplined by Iván Massagué (At Your Doorstep ) and Manuela Vellés (Chaotic Ana, The Bride ).

It is summertime, and the story welcomes us to Barcelona, where Irene has just walked out on her partner, Víctor, the main character. Although Víctor’s friends want to find him a new girlfriend, he believes he will never get over the break-up, as he is still in love with her. While he wallows in this negative state of mind, a strange spate of suicides begins to take hold among the elderly people in the community welfare centre where he works. At the same time, Irene calls him up, terrified, because people are starting to behave oddly, the news stories in the media are confusing, the internet no longer works and mobile-phone coverage is getting patchy. But despite all these setbacks, and eager to win back his ex, Víctor, an avid fan of TV series and films, and heavily influenced by them when it comes to finding explanations for everything, decides to investigate what is really going on.

Boasting a budget of €2 million, El año de la plaga’s crew includes DoP Gris Jordana (Pozoamargo ), production designer Roger Bellés (a role he already fulfilled on The Next Skin and Dying Beyond Their Means , both of which were directed by Isaki Lacuesta), and editors Ana Charte and Elena Ruíz, who also both worked on Vulcania.

(Translated from Spanish)