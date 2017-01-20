TFL launches the FeatureLab

by Vittoria Scarpa

20/01/2017 - TorinoFilmLab’s latest programme is aimed at screenwriters, directors and producers from all over the world working on first or second works in the advanced stages of development

The TorinoFilmLab kicks off its tenth year with the launch of a new traning and development programme: FeatureLab, which is aimed at creative teams from all over the world working on first and second works in the advanced stages of development.

FeatureLab incorporates two lines of action: FeatureLab - 360 and FeatureLab - audience design. The former provides 360° assistance in the development of projects for teams of screenwriters, directors and producers working on their first or second films, and the latter offers training for audiovisual professionals aimed at developing innovative strategies for involving audiences that move beyond traditional film marketing strategies.

FeatureLab – 360 is open to 10 projects, and is structured in three residency workshops that will take place in June, September and November 2017. The training and development process will conclude with a final presentation of the projects during the TFL Meeting Event in November. The projects will also be evaluated by an international jury and will compete for the TFL’s production prizes and other secondary prizes.

FeatureLab – audience design is also structured in three residency workshops, during which four audience designers will work on two Indonesian projects selected for FeatureLab – 360 (as part of the partnership between TFL and the Indonesian Agency for Creative Economy) to encourage future distribution. The four participants will be presented at the annual TFL Meeting Event.

For more details, click here. The deadline for applications for the FeatureLab is 1 March 2017, at 12:00.

(Translated from Italian)