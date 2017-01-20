Finishing touches put to Berlin’s Competition and Berlinale Special

by Cineuropa

20/01/2017 - The world-famous German event will be hosting 22 world premieres this year

The Competition and Berlinale Special of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival are now complete. Eighteen of the 24 films selected for the Competition will be competing for the Golden and Silver Bears, while 22 of the films will have their world premieres at the festival.

The Berlinale Special will present recent works by contemporary filmmakers, documentaries and extraordinary formats, as well as brand-new series from around the world.

Here is the list of the latest additions to the Competition, Berlinale Special and Berlinale Special Series sections:

Competition (new films selected)

Have a Nice Day (Hao ji le) - Liu Jian (China)

Out of competition

Final Portrait - Stanley Tucci (United Kingdom/France)

The Midwife – Martin Provost (France/Belgium)

Berlinale Special

Maudie - Aisling Walsh (Canada/Ireland)

The Lost City of Z - James Gray (USA)

the bomb – Kevin Ford, Smriti Keshari, Eric Schlosser (USA)

Devil’s Freedom (La libertad del Diablo) - Everardo González (Mexico)

Close Up (Nema-ye nazdik) - Abbas Kiarostami (Iran)

The Trial: The State of Russia vs Oleg Sentsov - Askold Kurov (Estonia/Poland/Czech Republic)

Berlinale Special Series

4 Blocks – Marvin Kren (Germany)

Below the Surface – Kasper Barfoed (Denmark/Germany)

Black Spot – Thierry Poiraud, Julien Despaux (France/Belgium)

The Same Sky (Der gleiche Himmel) – Oliver Hirschbiegel (Germany/Czech Republic)

Patriot – Steve Conrad (USA/Czech Republic)

SS-GB – Philipp Kadelbach (UK)