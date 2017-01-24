The Fixer (2016)
Blind Spot (2017)
TRIESTE 2017 Industry

EAVE LIVE STREAM SESSION: Shake Up in the Digital Marketplace

by 

- EAVE consultant Linda Beath hosts a plenary for film producers live from Trieste's When East Meets West today, 24 January

EAVE LIVE STREAM SESSION: Shake Up in the Digital Marketplace

2017 is shaping up as yet another year of transformation for the digital marketplace for European films. An overview of the current state of internet distribution and what is changing: where is the European Digital Single Market initiative in its long march forward? Has piracy smothered the financial potential for filmmakers short and long term? Will Day-and-Date releasing work in Europe? Is sVoD (read Netflix) abandoning films for TV drama? What’s with documentaries and VoD? Will per film revenues continue to be so low while marketing demands remain so high?

This is a plenary for film producers who can no longer question whether to distribute their films on the internet but only how. And how to make the most of this marketplace for their films financially and with audiences.

(Live from Trieste's When East Meets West).

 

