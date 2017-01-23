Developing Your Film Festival programme finds Edinburgh home

by Naman Ramachandran

23/01/2017 - Annual event moves from Motovun; Dagmar Forelle confirmed as first major speaker

The UK’s Independent Cinema Office’s (ICO) Developing Your Film Festival programme will take place at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) for the first time. The expert-led residential course, designed for film festival professionals in decision-making roles, is focused on sharing key lessons on audiences, profile and sustainability, and will take place as part of the EIFF’s Industry Programme from 16-21 June. Dagmar Forelle, formerly Head of Sponsorship for the Berlinale, has been confirmed as the first major speaker.

The course previously had a six-year run at the Motovun Film Festival, Croatia. Personnel from globally renowned festivals including Rotterdam, Hot Docs, Göteborg and Toronto delivered past iterations of the programme.

ICO Director Catharine Des Forges said, “Film festivals find new routes for everyone in the film industry. Ideas that have changed film culture and business are born, grow and explode at film festivals. It’s been incredible to help people who are leading the way over the last six years, to see so many international collaborations begin and so many people go away with eyes open and ideas flowing. Being innovative is always risky, and on Developing Your Film Festival we help build a rock solid base that helps festivals stay sustainable and sane.”

EIFF CEO Ken Hay said, “At a time of great change and challenge in the world, film festivals have never been more important in providing a safe space for both industry and audiences alike to come together to discover, discuss and debate. It is especially timely that this year’s programme is being held in the world’s leading festival city as it celebrates 70 years of celebrating the extraordinary.”

The course is funded by Creative Europe – MEDIA programme and supported by the British Council. The ICO is the national support organisation for independent exhibitors including cinemas, film festivals and film societies and provides training to support the sector.