The British critics crown Toni Erdmann and Fire at Sea

by Camillo De Marco

23/01/2017 - The 37th Critics' Circle Film Awards also saw victory for Ken Loach, Hungary’s Laszlo Nemes and the iconic Isabelle Huppert

Toni Erdmann and Fire at Sea have each added another prestigious accolade to their jam-packed trophy cabinets. Indeed, last night, the United Kingdom’s association of film critics, the Critics' Circle, gave out the Award for Foreign-language Film of the Year to Maren Ade’s movie and the Award for Documentary of the Year to Gianfranco Rosi’s opus.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The prize for Fire at Sea was accepted at London’s Mayfair Hotel yesterday by producer Donatella Palermo, who dedicated it to all those who are currently crossing the Mediterranean in an attempt to reach Europe. Gianfranco Rosi himself is presently in Japan promoting the film, an activity he has been engrossed in tirelessly since he won the Golden Bear with the movie last year. The British critics have proven themselves to be strong supporters of the film since the very beginning: Sight and Sound described Rosi as “a director gradually earning the right to be thought of as one of the greats of our era”.

The Award for Film of the Year went to the musical La La Land by US director Damien Chazelle, while the Attenborough Award for British/Irish Film of the Year was bestowed upon I, Daniel Blake by Ken Loach.

Surprisingly, the Critics' Circle chose to single out Hungary’s Laszlo Nemes as Director of the Year for his feature debut, Son of Saul , winner of the Grand Prix du Jury at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, the Golden Globe for Best Foreign-language Film and the Oscar in the same category. Screenwriter of the Year went to Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea, while Actor of the Year was Casey Affleck for the same film. Moonlight pocketed prizes for supporting actors Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali, while Tom Bennett won for Love & Friendship . The latter title also snagged the Award for British/Irish Actress of the Year, for Kate Beckinsale, whereas US-British actor Andrew Garfield was crowned for his performances in Hacksaw Ridge by Mel Gibson and Silence by Martin Scorsese.

French star Isabelle Huppert took home two trophies: the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film and Actress of the Year for her turn in Things to Come by Mia Hansen-Love.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Film of the Year

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Director of the Year

László Nemes – Son of Saul

Actor of the Year

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Actress of the Year

Isabelle Huppert – Things to Come

Supporting Actor of the Year

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight; Tom Bennett - Love & Friendship

Supporting Actress of the Year

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Screenwriter of the Year

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Foreign-language Film of the Year

Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade

Documentary of the Year

Fire at Sea – Gianfranco Rosi

Technical Achievement of the Year

Sturla Brandth Grovlen, cinematographer – Victoria

British/Irish Film of the Year

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach

British/Irish Actor of the Year

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge, Silence

British/Irish Actress of the Year

Kate Beckinsale - Love & Friendship

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year

Babak Anvari - Under the Shadow

Young British/Irish Performer of the Year

Lewis MacDougall - A Monster Calls

British/Irish Short Film of the Year

Sweet Maddie Stone – Brady Hood

Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film

Isabelle Huppert

(Translated from Italian)