The British critics crown Toni Erdmann and Fire at Sea
by Camillo De Marco
- The 37th Critics' Circle Film Awards also saw victory for Ken Loach, Hungary’s Laszlo Nemes and the iconic Isabelle Huppert
Toni Erdmann [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Maren Ade
film profile] and Fire at Sea [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Gianfranco Rosi
film profile] have each added another prestigious accolade to their jam-packed trophy cabinets. Indeed, last night, the United Kingdom’s association of film critics, the Critics' Circle, gave out the Award for Foreign-language Film of the Year to Maren Ade’s movie and the Award for Documentary of the Year to Gianfranco Rosi’s opus.
The prize for Fire at Sea was accepted at London’s Mayfair Hotel yesterday by producer Donatella Palermo, who dedicated it to all those who are currently crossing the Mediterranean in an attempt to reach Europe. Gianfranco Rosi himself is presently in Japan promoting the film, an activity he has been engrossed in tirelessly since he won the Golden Bear with the movie last year. The British critics have proven themselves to be strong supporters of the film since the very beginning: Sight and Sound described Rosi as “a director gradually earning the right to be thought of as one of the greats of our era”.
The Award for Film of the Year went to the musical La La Land by US director Damien Chazelle, while the Attenborough Award for British/Irish Film of the Year was bestowed upon I, Daniel Blake [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Ken Loach.
Surprisingly, the Critics' Circle chose to single out Hungary’s Laszlo Nemes as Director of the Year for his feature debut, Son of Saul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: László Nemes
interview: László Rajk
film profile], winner of the Grand Prix du Jury at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, the Golden Globe for Best Foreign-language Film and the Oscar in the same category. Screenwriter of the Year went to Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea, while Actor of the Year was Casey Affleck for the same film. Moonlight pocketed prizes for supporting actors Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali, while Tom Bennett won for Love & Friendship [+see also:
trailer
film profile]. The latter title also snagged the Award for British/Irish Actress of the Year, for Kate Beckinsale, whereas US-British actor Andrew Garfield was crowned for his performances in Hacksaw Ridge by Mel Gibson and Silence by Martin Scorsese.
French star Isabelle Huppert took home two trophies: the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film and Actress of the Year for her turn in Things to Come [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Mia Hansen-Løve
film profile] by Mia Hansen-Love.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Film of the Year
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Director of the Year
László Nemes – Son of Saul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: László Nemes
interview: László Rajk
film profile]
Actor of the Year
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Actress of the Year
Isabelle Huppert – Things to Come [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Mia Hansen-Løve
film profile]
Supporting Actor of the Year
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight; Tom Bennett - Love & Friendship [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Supporting Actress of the Year
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Screenwriter of the Year
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Foreign-language Film of the Year
Toni Erdmann [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Maren Ade
film profile] – Maren Ade
Documentary of the Year
Fire at Sea [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Gianfranco Rosi
film profile] – Gianfranco Rosi
Technical Achievement of the Year
Sturla Brandth Grovlen, cinematographer – Victoria [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Sebastian Schipper
film profile]
British/Irish Film of the Year
I, Daniel Blake [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Ken Loach
British/Irish Actor of the Year
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge, Silence
British/Irish Actress of the Year
Kate Beckinsale - Love & Friendship
Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year
Babak Anvari - Under the Shadow [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Young British/Irish Performer of the Year
Lewis MacDougall - A Monster Calls [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juan Antonio Bayona
film profile]
British/Irish Short Film of the Year
Sweet Maddie Stone – Brady Hood
Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film
Isabelle Huppert
(Translated from Italian)