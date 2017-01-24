Raúl Arévalo wins out at the Feroz Awards
by Alfonso Rivera
- Following its victory at the Forqué Awards, The Fury of a Patient Man has swept the Association of Spanish Film Journalists' prizes, winning five trophies, making it a favourite for the Goyas
A few days ago, The Fury of a Patient Man [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Raúl Arévalo
film profile] netted the Forqué Award for best Spanish film of 2016 (see the news), and last night, the directorial feature debut by actor Raúl Arévalo went home with five Feroz Awards, the prizes given out by the Association of Spanish Film Journalists - AICE: Best Supporting Actor (a tremendous Manolo Solo, who builds up an unforgettable, staggering scene-stealer of a character), Best Supporting Actress (Ruth Díaz, who also won an award at Venice, which hosted the film's world premiere), Best Screenplay for Arévalo and his colleague David Pulido (a psychologist who made his screenwriting debut with this movie), Best Director for Arévalo and Best Drama Film of 2016, a trophy that was picked up by Beatriz Bodegas, the courageous producer from La Canica Films, who risked everything by backing a project that had spent years being passed from one office to another.
The awards handed out last night – which have now reached their fourth edition – seem to foretell of an assured victory for The Fury of a Patient Man at the Spanish Film Academy's Goyas, which will be given out on 4 February (see the nominations news here). Another probable victor, after he also came out on top at both the Forqué and the Feroz Awards, is Roberto Álamo, who put on a stunning performance in the thriller May God Save Us [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Rodrigo Sorogoyen
film profile]: last night he was named Best Lead Actor for the role. The second most-awarded movie in Madrid yesterday was Kiki, Love to Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Paco León
film profile] by the unstoppable Paco León: it pocketed Best Comedy and Best Trailer.
Other accolades in the film section went to the amazing Bárbara Lennie for María (and Everybody Else) [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Nely Reguera
film profile] – Best Lead Actress – while the film that began the night as the favourite, with ten nods, Smoke & Mirrors [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alberto Rodríguez
film profile], had to make do with the Feroz for Best Poster. The box-office smash A Monster Calls [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juan Antonio Bayona
film profile] was singled out for its score, composed by Fernando Velázquez.
As previously announced, Last Days of Louis XIV [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Albert Serra
film profile] by Albert Serra, which drew in more of an audience abroad than it did in Spain, received the Special Feroz. Another bold title, Dead Slow Ahead [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Mauro Herce
film profile] by Catalan director Mauro Herce, scooped the well-deserved Best Documentary Award. Finally, audiovisual maestro Chicho Ibáñez Serrador was honoured with the Honorary Feroz.
Here is the complete list of winners at the 2017 Feroz Awards:
Best Drama Film
The Fury of a Patient Man [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Raúl Arévalo
film profile] – Raúl Arévalo
Best Comedy
Kiki, Love to Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Paco León
film profile] – Paco León
Best Director
Raúl Arévalo – The Fury of a Patient Man
Best Lead Actress
Bárbara Lennie – María (and Everybody Else) [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Nely Reguera
film profile]
Best Lead Actor
Roberto Álamo – May God Save Us [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Rodrigo Sorogoyen
film profile]
Best Supporting Actress
Ruth Díaz – The Fury of a Patient Man
Best Supporting Actor
Manolo Solo – The Fury of a Patient Man
Best Screenplay
Raúl Arévalo and David Pulido – The Fury of a Patient Man
Best Documentary
Dead Slow Ahead [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Mauro Herce
film profile] – Mauro Herce
Best Original Score
A Monster Calls [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juan Antonio Bayona
film profile] – Fernando Velázquez
Best Trailer
Rafa Martínez – Kiki, Love to Love
Best Poster
Gabriel Moreno – Smoke & Mirrors [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alberto Rodríguez
film profile]
Special Feroz
Last Days of Louis XIV [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Albert Serra
film profile] – Albert Serra
Honorary Feroz
Chicho Ibáñez Serrador
(Translated from Spanish)