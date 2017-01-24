Raúl Arévalo wins out at the Feroz Awards

by Alfonso Rivera

24/01/2017 - Following its victory at the Forqué Awards, The Fury of a Patient Man has swept the Association of Spanish Film Journalists' prizes, winning five trophies, making it a favourite for the Goyas

A few days ago, The Fury of a Patient Man netted the Forqué Award for best Spanish film of 2016 (see the news), and last night, the directorial feature debut by actor Raúl Arévalo went home with five Feroz Awards, the prizes given out by the Association of Spanish Film Journalists - AICE: Best Supporting Actor (a tremendous Manolo Solo, who builds up an unforgettable, staggering scene-stealer of a character), Best Supporting Actress (Ruth Díaz, who also won an award at Venice, which hosted the film's world premiere), Best Screenplay for Arévalo and his colleague David Pulido (a psychologist who made his screenwriting debut with this movie), Best Director for Arévalo and Best Drama Film of 2016, a trophy that was picked up by Beatriz Bodegas, the courageous producer from La Canica Films, who risked everything by backing a project that had spent years being passed from one office to another.

The awards handed out last night – which have now reached their fourth edition – seem to foretell of an assured victory for The Fury of a Patient Man at the Spanish Film Academy's Goyas, which will be given out on 4 February (see the nominations news here). Another probable victor, after he also came out on top at both the Forqué and the Feroz Awards, is Roberto Álamo, who put on a stunning performance in the thriller May God Save Us : last night he was named Best Lead Actor for the role. The second most-awarded movie in Madrid yesterday was Kiki, Love to Love by the unstoppable Paco León: it pocketed Best Comedy and Best Trailer.

Other accolades in the film section went to the amazing Bárbara Lennie for María (and Everybody Else) – Best Lead Actress – while the film that began the night as the favourite, with ten nods, Smoke & Mirrors , had to make do with the Feroz for Best Poster. The box-office smash A Monster Calls was singled out for its score, composed by Fernando Velázquez.

As previously announced, Last Days of Louis XIV by Albert Serra, which drew in more of an audience abroad than it did in Spain, received the Special Feroz. Another bold title, Dead Slow Ahead by Catalan director Mauro Herce, scooped the well-deserved Best Documentary Award. Finally, audiovisual maestro Chicho Ibáñez Serrador was honoured with the Honorary Feroz.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 2017 Feroz Awards:

Best Drama Film

The Fury of a Patient Man – Raúl Arévalo

Best Comedy

Kiki, Love to Love – Paco León

Best Director

Raúl Arévalo – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best Lead Actress

Bárbara Lennie – María (and Everybody Else)

Best Lead Actor

Roberto Álamo – May God Save Us

Best Supporting Actress

Ruth Díaz – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best Supporting Actor

Manolo Solo – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best Screenplay

Raúl Arévalo and David Pulido – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best Documentary

Dead Slow Ahead – Mauro Herce

Best Original Score

A Monster Calls – Fernando Velázquez

Best Trailer

Rafa Martínez – Kiki, Love to Love

Best Poster

Gabriel Moreno – Smoke & Mirrors

Special Feroz

Last Days of Louis XIV – Albert Serra

Honorary Feroz

Chicho Ibáñez Serrador

