Comedy The Climb peaks at Alpe d'Huez

by Fabien Lemercier

24/01/2017 - Released in theatres tomorrow by Mars Distribution, the feature debut by Ludovic Bernard has won the Grand Prix and the Audience Award at the Alpe d'Huez Comedy Film Festival

Dedicated purely to comedy film, the Alpe d'Huez Film Festival crowned a feature debut at its 20th edition last weekend. In fact, at the gathering, The Climb by Ludovic Bernard (see the article) pulled off an impressive double win by snagging both the Grand Prix (handed out by a jury chaired by Omar Sy) and the Audience Award. Toplined by Ahmed Sylla, the film portrays the misadventures of a young man from the working-class areas of the Paris suburbs who – without thinking it through and all just to impress a girl – heads off to climb Everest in Nepal. Released in theatres tomorrow by Mars Distribution, this feature debut staged by production outfit DACP Films is being sold abroad by StudioCanal.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Grand Prix

The Climb - Ludovic Bernard

Special Jury Prize

Room(H)ates - Dominique Farrugia

Audience Award

The Climb

Best Actor

Gilles Lellouche - Room(H)ates

Best Actress

Alexandra Lamy – You Choose! (Eric Lavaine)

Best Supporting Actor or Actress

Alice Belaïdi – If I Were a Boy (Audrey Dana)

Best Short Film

Speed Dating - Daniel Brunet, Nicolas Douste

(Translated from French)