Focus: American Honey (2016)
FESTIVALS France

Comedy The Climb peaks at Alpe d'Huez

by 

- Released in theatres tomorrow by Mars Distribution, the feature debut by Ludovic Bernard has won the Grand Prix and the Audience Award at the Alpe d'Huez Comedy Film Festival

Comedy The Climb peaks at Alpe d'Huez
The Climb by Ludovic Bernard

Dedicated purely to comedy film, the Alpe d'Huez Film Festival crowned a feature debut at its 20th edition last weekend. In fact, at the gathering, The Climb [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Ludovic Bernard (see the article) pulled off an impressive double win by snagging both the Grand Prix (handed out by a jury chaired by Omar Sy) and the Audience Award. Toplined by Ahmed Sylla, the film portrays the misadventures of a young man from the working-class areas of the Paris suburbs who – without thinking it through and all just to impress a girl – heads off to climb Everest in Nepal. Released in theatres tomorrow by Mars Distribution, this feature debut staged by production outfit DACP Films is being sold abroad by StudioCanal.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Here is the complete list of winners:

Grand Prix
The Climb [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Ludovic Bernard

Special Jury Prize
Room(H)ates - Dominique Farrugia

Audience Award
The Climb

Best Actor
Gilles Lellouche - Room(H)ates

Best Actress
Alexandra Lamy – You Choose! (Eric Lavaine)

Best Supporting Actor or Actress
Alice Belaïdi – If I Were a Boy [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (Audrey Dana)

Best Short Film
Speed Dating - Daniel Brunet, Nicolas Douste

(Translated from French)

 

