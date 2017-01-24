The Giant and The Yard take three Guldbagges each
by Jorn Rossing Jensen
- Along with three other local titles, Johannes Nyholm and Måns Månsson bagged the lion’s share of Sweden’s national film prizes at yesterday’s gala ceremony
Swedish director Johannes Nyholm's feature debut, The Giant
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Johannes Nyholm
film profile], which has already won top prizes at San Sebastián and Warsaw, and his fellow countryman Måns Månsson's The Yard
film review
trailer
film profile] both collected three Guldbagges – Sweden’s national film prize – when the Swedish Film Institute presented the 2016 winners last night (23 January) at a gala ceremony at Stockholm’s Cirkus, hosted by Swedish actress-comedian-TV presenter Petra Mede, and aired by national pubcaster SVT.
The Giant won for Best Feature, Best Original Screenplay and Best Make-up, while The Yard took the prizes for Best Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Sound Design. Pernilla August's A Serious Game
film review
trailer
film profile], Goran Kapetanovic’s My Aunt in Sarajevo and Tora Mkandawire Mårtens' Martha & Niki all left with two statuettes, the latter for Best Documentary.
Here is the full list of the winners of the 2017 Swedish Guldbagge Awards:
Best Feature
The Giant
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Johannes Nyholm
film profile] - Johannes Nyholm (Sweden/Denmark)
Best Director
Goran Kapetanovic - My Aunt in Sarajevo (Sweden)
Best Actress
Maria Sundbom - The Girl, the Mother and the Demons
trailer
film profile] (Sweden)
Best Actor
Anders Mossling - The Yard
film review
trailer
film profile] (Sweden)
Best Supporting Actress
Sadžida Šetić - My Aunt in Sarajevo
Best Supporting Actor
Michael Nyqvist - A Serious Game
film review
trailer
film profile] (Sweden/Denmark/Norway)
Best Original Screenplay
Johannes Nyholm - The Giant
Best Cinematography
Ita Zbroniec-Zajt - The Yard
Best Editing
Tora Mkandawire Mårtens, Therese Elfström – Martha & Niki (Sweden)
Best Costume Design
Kicki Ilander - A Serious Game
Best Sound Design
Patrik Strömdahl - The Yard
Best Make-up
Eva von Bahr, Love Larson, Pia Aleborg - The Giant
Best Musical Score
Jan Sandström - The Garbage Helicopter (Sweden/Qatar)
Best Set Design
Liv Ask, Bengt Fröderberg - My Future Love
trailer
film profile] (Sweden)
Best Visual Effects
Fredrik Nord - The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared
trailer
film profile] (Sweden)
Best Foreign Feature
Son of Saul
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: László Nemes
interview: László Rajk
film profile] - László Nemes (Hungary)
Best Documentary
Martha & Niki - Tora Mkandawire Mårtens
Best Short
6A - Peter Modestij (Sweden)
Newcomer of the Year
Ahang Bashi – Fragility (Sweden)
Honorary Guldbagge
Producer Katinka Faragó
The Gullspira
Writer-director-producer Petter Lennstrand
Guldbagge Audience Award
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared – Felix Herngren, Måns Herngren