Focus: American Honey (2016)
AWARDS Sweden

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The Giant and The Yard take three Guldbagges each

by 

- Along with three other local titles, Johannes Nyholm and Måns Månsson bagged the lion’s share of Sweden’s national film prizes at yesterday’s gala ceremony

The Giant and The Yard take three Guldbagges each
Johannes Nyholm with his Guldbagge for Best Original Screenplay for The Giant

Swedish director Johannes Nyholm’s feature debut, The Giant [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Johannes Nyholm
film profile], which has already won top prizes at San Sebastián and Warsaw, and his fellow countryman Måns Månsson’s The Yard [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] both collected three Guldbagges – Sweden’s national film prize – when the Swedish Film Institute presented the 2016 winners last night (23 January) at a gala ceremony at Stockholm’s Cirkus, hosted by Swedish actress-comedian-TV presenter Petra Mede, and aired by national pubcaster SVT.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Giant won for Best Feature, Best Original Screenplay and Best Make-up, while The Yard took the prizes for Best Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Sound Design. Pernilla August’s A Serious Game [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Goran Kapetanovic’s My Aunt in Sarajevo and Tora Mkandawire Mårtens' Martha & Niki all left with two statuettes, the latter for Best Documentary.

Here is the full list of the winners of the 2017 Swedish Guldbagge Awards:

Best Feature
The Giant [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Johannes Nyholm
film profile] - Johannes Nyholm (Sweden/Denmark)

Best Director
 Goran Kapetanovic - My Aunt in Sarajevo (Sweden)

Best Actress
 Maria Sundbom - The Girl, the Mother and the Demons [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (Sweden)

Best Actor
 Anders Mossling - The Yard [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (Sweden)

Best Supporting Actress
 Sadžida Šetić - My Aunt in Sarajevo

Best Supporting Actor
 Michael Nyqvist - A Serious Game [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (Sweden/Denmark/Norway)

Best Original Screenplay
 Johannes Nyholm - The Giant

Best Cinematography
 Ita Zbroniec-Zajt - The Yard

Best Editing
 Tora Mkandawire Mårtens, Therese Elfström – Martha & Niki (Sweden)

Best Costume Design
 Kicki Ilander - A Serious Game

Best Sound Design
 Patrik Strömdahl - The Yard

Best Make-up
 Eva von Bahr, Love Larson, Pia Aleborg - The Giant

Best Musical Score
 Jan Sandström - The Garbage Helicopter (Sweden/Qatar)

Best Set Design
 Liv Ask, Bengt Fröderberg - My Future Love [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (Sweden)

Best Visual Effects
 Fredrik Nord - The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (Sweden)

Best Foreign Feature
 Son of Saul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: László Nemes
interview: László Rajk
film profile] - László Nemes (Hungary)

Best Documentary
 Martha & Niki - Tora Mkandawire Mårtens

Best Short
 6A - Peter Modestij (Sweden)

Newcomer of the Year
 Ahang Bashi – Fragility (Sweden)

Honorary Guldbagge
 Producer Katinka Faragó

The Gullspira
 Writer-director-producer Petter Lennstrand

Guldbagge Audience Award
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared – Felix Herngren, Måns Herngren

 

