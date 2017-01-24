The Giant and The Yard take three Guldbagges each

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

24/01/2017 - Along with three other local titles, Johannes Nyholm and Måns Månsson bagged the lion’s share of Sweden’s national film prizes at yesterday’s gala ceremony

Swedish director Johannes Nyholm’s feature debut, The Giant , which has already won top prizes at San Sebastián and Warsaw, and his fellow countryman Måns Månsson’s The Yard both collected three Guldbagges – Sweden’s national film prize – when the Swedish Film Institute presented the 2016 winners last night (23 January) at a gala ceremony at Stockholm’s Cirkus, hosted by Swedish actress-comedian-TV presenter Petra Mede, and aired by national pubcaster SVT.

The Giant won for Best Feature, Best Original Screenplay and Best Make-up, while The Yard took the prizes for Best Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Sound Design. Pernilla August’s A Serious Game , Goran Kapetanovic’s My Aunt in Sarajevo and Tora Mkandawire Mårtens' Martha & Niki all left with two statuettes, the latter for Best Documentary.

Here is the full list of the winners of the 2017 Swedish Guldbagge Awards:

Best Feature

The Giant - Johannes Nyholm (Sweden/Denmark)

Best Director

Goran Kapetanovic - My Aunt in Sarajevo (Sweden)

Best Actress

Maria Sundbom - The Girl, the Mother and the Demons (Sweden)

Best Actor

Anders Mossling - The Yard (Sweden)

Best Supporting Actress

Sadžida Šetić - My Aunt in Sarajevo

Best Supporting Actor

Michael Nyqvist - A Serious Game (Sweden/Denmark/Norway)

Best Original Screenplay

Johannes Nyholm - The Giant

Best Cinematography

Ita Zbroniec-Zajt - The Yard

Best Editing

Tora Mkandawire Mårtens, Therese Elfström – Martha & Niki (Sweden)

Best Costume Design

Kicki Ilander - A Serious Game

Best Sound Design

Patrik Strömdahl - The Yard

Best Make-up

Eva von Bahr, Love Larson, Pia Aleborg - The Giant

Best Musical Score

Jan Sandström - The Garbage Helicopter (Sweden/Qatar)

Best Set Design

Liv Ask, Bengt Fröderberg - My Future Love (Sweden)

Best Visual Effects

Fredrik Nord - The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Sweden)

Best Foreign Feature

Son of Saul - László Nemes (Hungary)

Best Documentary

Martha & Niki - Tora Mkandawire Mårtens

Best Short

6A - Peter Modestij (Sweden)

Newcomer of the Year

Ahang Bashi – Fragility (Sweden)

Honorary Guldbagge

Producer Katinka Faragó

The Gullspira

Writer-director-producer Petter Lennstrand

Guldbagge Audience Award

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared – Felix Herngren, Måns Herngren