La La Land dazzles Oscar nominations with record-equalling 14 nods

by Naman Ramachandran

24/01/2017 - Europe dominates the Foreign-language category as well as having a good chance of winning other awards

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land (US) continued to display its nominations dominance with a breathtaking 14 Oscar nominations, equalling the numbers achieved by All About Eve and Titanic. The critical and commercial darling’s nods included Best Picture, Director, Actor and Actress for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone respectively, Cinematographer for Sweden’s Linus Sandgren, besides more in the music and technical categories.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Europe was the frontrunner in the Foreign Language category with nods for Martin Zandvliet’s Land of Mine (Denmark), Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann (Germany) and Hannes Holm’s A Man Called Ove (Sweden). Asghar Farhadi’s French co-production The Salesman (Iran) is also vying for the statuette.

A Man Called Ove is also present in the category for Best Make-Up and Hairstyling (Eva von Bahr and Love Larson). Other European nominations include Isabelle Huppert in the Best Actress category for Paul Verhoeven’s Elle , as well as Meryl Streep for Stephen Frears’ British title Florence Foster Jenkins (also nominated for Best Costume Designer, Consolata Boyle), a writing nod for Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou for The Lobster , and David Yates’ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in the Best Production Design category (Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock) and Best Costume Design category (Colleen Atwood).

The Best Documentary and Best Animation Feature categories also boast a fairly big European presence. Michael Dudok de Wit’s French-Japanese-Belgian co-production The Red Turtle and Claude Barras’ French-Swiss title My Life as a Courgette are nominated in the former, while Gianfranco Rosi’s Golden Bear winner Fire at Sea and Raoul Peck’s French-US-Belgium-Swiss title I Am Not Your Negro are in the latter.

Other European co-productions have received nominations, such as Garth Davis’ Lion (co-produced by the UK, nominated in six categories including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Dev Patel), Pablo Larrain’s Jackie (co-produced by UK and France, three nominations including Best Actress for Natalie Portman), Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals (co-produced by UK, Best Supporting Actor for Michael Shannon), Jeff Nichols’ Loving (co-produced by UK, Best Actress for Ruth Negga) and Joel & Ethan Coen’s Hail, Caesar! (one technical nomination).

The full list of nominees:

Best Picture

Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

Fences - Denzel Washington

Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson

Hell or High Water - David Mackenzie

Hidden Figures - Theodore Melfi

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Lion – Garth Davis

Manchester By the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Emma Stone - La La Land

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival - Eric Heisserer

Fences - August Wilson

Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion - Luke Davies

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women - Mike Mills

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea – Gianfranco Rosi (Italy/France)

I Am Not Your Negro – Raoul Peck (France/US/Belgium/Switzerland)

Life, Animated – Roger Ross Williams

OJ: Made in America – Ezra Edelman

The 13th – Ava DuVernay

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine - Martin Zandvliet (Denmark/Germany)

A Man Called Ove - Hannes Holm (Sweden)

The Salesman - Asghar Farhadi (Iran/France)

Tanna - Bentley Dean, Martin Butler (Australia)

Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade (Germany/Austria)

Best Animated Film

Kubo and the Two Strings – Travis Knight

Vaiana - John Musker, Ron Clements, Don Hall, Chris Williams

My Life as a Courgette – Claude Barras (Switzerland/France)

The Red Turtle – Michael Dudok de Wit (France/Japan/Belgium)

Zootopia - Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Jared Bush

Best Cinematography

Arrival - Bradford Young

La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Lion - Grieg Fraser

Moonlight - James Laxton

Silence - Rodrigo Prieto

Best Original Score

Jackie (Mica Levi)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Song

"Audition" (La La Land)

"Can’t Stop the Feeling!" (Trolls)

"City of Stars" (La La Land)

"The Empty Chair" (Jim: The James Foley Story)

"How Far I'll Go" (Moana)

Best Costume Design

Allied - Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle

Jackie - Madeline Fontaine

La La Land - Mary Zophres

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove - Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

Star Trek Beyond - Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

Suicide Squad - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

Best Sound Editing

Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon - Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli

Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

La La Land - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Sully - Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival - Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye

Hacksaw Ridge - Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

La La Land - Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi - Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon - Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

Doctor Strange - Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon

Kubo and the Two Strings - Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

Best Production Design

Arrival - Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! - Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

La La Land - Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Passengers - Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena

Best Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha - Theodore Ushev (Canada)

Borrowed Time - Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Pear Cider and Cigarettes - Robert Valley and Cara Speller (Canada)

Pearl - Patrick Osborne

Piper - Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Best Live Action Short Film

Ennemis Intérieurs - Sélim Azzazi (France)

La Femme et le TGV - Timo von Gunten (Switzerland)

Silent Nights - Aske Bang (Denmark)

Sing - Kristof Deák (Hungary)

Timecode - Juanjo Giménez (Spain)