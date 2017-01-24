La La Land dazzles Oscar nominations with record-equalling 14 nods
by Naman Ramachandran
- Europe dominates the Foreign-language category as well as having a good chance of winning other awards
Damien Chazelle’s La La Land (US) continued to display its nominations dominance with a breathtaking 14 Oscar nominations, equalling the numbers achieved by All About Eve and Titanic. The critical and commercial darling’s nods included Best Picture, Director, Actor and Actress for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone respectively, Cinematographer for Sweden’s Linus Sandgren, besides more in the music and technical categories.
Europe was the frontrunner in the Foreign Language category with nods for Martin Zandvliet's Land of Mine (Denmark), Maren Ade's Toni Erdmann
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Martin Zandvliet
film profile] (Denmark), Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Maren Ade
film profile] (Germany) and Hannes Holm’s A Man Called Ove [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (Sweden). Asghar Farhadi’s French co-production The Salesman [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (Iran) is also vying for the statuette.
A Man Called Ove is also present in the category for Best Make-Up and Hairstyling (Eva von Bahr and Love Larson). Other European nominations include Isabelle Huppert in the Best Actress category for Paul Verhoeven's Elle, as well as Meryl Streep for Stephen Frears' British title Florence Foster Jenkins
film review
trailer
film profile], as well as Meryl Streep for Stephen Frears’ British title Florence Foster Jenkins [+see also:
trailer
(also nominated for Best Costume Designer, Consolata Boyle), a writing nod for Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou for The Lobster, and David Yates' Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Yorgos Lanthimos
film profile], and David Yates’ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] in the Best Production Design category (Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock) and Best Costume Design category (Colleen Atwood).
The Best Documentary and Best Animation Feature categories also boast a fairly big European presence. Michael Dudok de Wit's French-Japanese-Belgian co-production The Red Turtle and Claude Barras' French-Swiss title My Life as a Courgette
film review
trailer
film profile] and Claude Barras’ French-Swiss title My Life as a Courgette [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Claude Barras
are nominated in the former, while Gianfranco Rosi's Golden Bear winner Fire at Sea and Raoul Peck's French-US-Belgium-Swiss title I Am Not Your Negro
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Gianfranco Rosi
film profile] and Raoul Peck’s French-US-Belgium-Swiss title I Am Not Your Negro [+see also:
trailer
film profile] are in the latter.
Other European co-productions have received nominations, such as Garth Davis’ Lion [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (co-produced by the UK, nominated in six categories including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Dev Patel), Pablo Larrain’s Jackie [+see also:
film review
trailer
(co-produced by UK and France, three nominations including Best Actress for Natalie Portman), Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals (co-produced by UK, Best Supporting Actor for Michael Shannon), Jeff Nichols' Loving
trailer
film profile] (co-produced by UK, Best Supporting Actor for Michael Shannon), Jeff Nichols’ Loving [+see also:
film review
trailer
(co-produced by UK, Best Actress for Ruth Negga) and Joel & Ethan Coen's Hail, Caesar!
film review
trailer
making of
film profile] (one technical nomination).
The full list of nominees:
Best Picture
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
Fences - Denzel Washington
Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson
Hell or High Water - David Mackenzie
Hidden Figures - Theodore Melfi
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Lion – Garth Davis
film review
trailer
film profile] – Garth Davis
Manchester By the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
film review
trailer
film profile]
Ruth Negga - Loving
film review
trailer
film profile]
Emma Stone - La La Land
Natalie Portman - Jackie
film review
trailer
film profile]
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
trailer
film profile]
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel - Lion
Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals
trailer
film profile]
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival - Eric Heisserer
Fences - August Wilson
Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
Lion - Luke Davies
Moonlight - Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
The Lobster [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Yorgos Lanthimos
film profile] - Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women - Mike Mills
Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Gianfranco Rosi
film profile] – Gianfranco Rosi (Italy/France)
I Am Not Your Negro [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Raoul Peck (France/US/Belgium/Switzerland)
Life, Animated – Roger Ross Williams
OJ: Made in America – Ezra Edelman
The 13th – Ava DuVernay
Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Martin Zandvliet
film profile] - Martin Zandvliet (Denmark/Germany)
A Man Called Ove - Hannes Holm (Sweden)
trailer
film profile] - Hannes Holm (Sweden)
The Salesman [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Asghar Farhadi (Iran/France)
Tanna - Bentley Dean, Martin Butler (Australia)
Toni Erdmann [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Maren Ade
film profile] - Maren Ade (Germany/Austria)
Best Animated Film
Kubo and the Two Strings – Travis Knight
Vaiana - John Musker, Ron Clements, Don Hall, Chris Williams
My Life as a Courgette [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Claude Barras
film profile] – Claude Barras (Switzerland/France)
The Red Turtle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Michael Dudok de Wit (France/Japan/Belgium)
Zootopia - Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Jared Bush
Best Cinematography
Arrival - Bradford Young
La La Land - Linus Sandgren
Lion - Grieg Fraser
Moonlight - James Laxton
Silence - Rodrigo Prieto
Best Original Score
Jackie (Mica Levi)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Best Original Song
"Audition" (La La Land)
"Can’t Stop the Feeling!" (Trolls)
"City of Stars" (La La Land)
"The Empty Chair" (Jim: The James Foley Story)
"How Far I'll Go" (Moana)
Best Costume Design
Allied - Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood
film review
trailer
film profile] - Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle
Jackie - Madeline Fontaine
La La Land - Mary Zophres
Best Make-Up and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove - Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
Star Trek Beyond - Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
Suicide Squad - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
Best Sound Editing
Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare
Deepwater Horizon - Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli
Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
La La Land - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
Sully - Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival - Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
Hacksaw Ridge - Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
La La Land - Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi - Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon - Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
Doctor Strange - Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon
Kubo and the Two Strings - Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould
Best Production Design
Arrival - Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film profile] - Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
La La Land - Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Passengers - Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena
Best Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha - Theodore Ushev (Canada)
Borrowed Time - Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj
Pear Cider and Cigarettes - Robert Valley and Cara Speller (Canada)
Pearl - Patrick Osborne
Piper - Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer
Best Live Action Short Film
Ennemis Intérieurs - Sélim Azzazi (France)
La Femme et le TGV - Timo von Gunten (Switzerland)
Silent Nights - Aske Bang (Denmark)
Sing - Kristof Deák (Hungary)
Timecode - Juanjo Giménez (Spain)