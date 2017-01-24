The Fixer (2016)
A Taste of Ink (2016)
Blind Spot (2017)
Heal the Living (2016)
Slack Bay (2016)
American Honey (2016)
6.9 on the Richter Scale (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Blind Spot (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Romania

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Cristi Iftime completes post-production on his first feature, Mariţa

by 

- The family drama will be released domestically this year

Cristi Iftime completes post-production on his first feature, Mariţa
Mariţa by Cristi Iftime

Cristi Iftime has finished his first feature, Mariţa, a Hi Film Productions project in co-production with deFilm. Ada Solomon and Radu Stancu are the film’s producers. With a budget of approximately €300,000, Mariţa was developed with ScripTeast support. In October 2014, the project received around €88,000 from the Romanian National Film Center, and it also received support from the MEDIA programme.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)suspi_2016_468x60

Initially planned as a short film, Mariţa was developed into a feature by Iftime together with screenwriter Anca Buja. The story centres on Costi (Alexandru Potocean), a 30-year-old man who suddenly comes up with the idea of visiting his father, Sandu (Adrian Titieni), planning a surprise reunion with the rest of the family, whom Sandu has always neglected. The relationships within the family will be responsible for a series of surprises throughout the 124-minute film. Lucian Iftime, Lorena Zăbrăuţanu and Nicoleta Hancu also play important parts in Mariţa.

Luchian Ciobanu is the film’s DoP, and Dragoş Apetri was responsible for the editing. Mariţa was shot in January and February 2016, in Cluj-Napoca, Dej and on the outskirts of Vatra Dornei.

Iftime tells Cineuropa that he is attracted to characters "who react intuitively, going with the flow of life without much self-analysis. I think they have something both tonic and tragic. The father, the character played by Adrian Titieni, is such a person, and he is the main reason for making this film." Iftime also says that Mariţa revolves around a coming-of-age moment in the life of a son who must say goodbye to his father. "The challenge was to enable the audience to get to know the father so well that they, too, would feel the difficulty of this separation."

Mariţa will be released domestically this year by Micro Film.

 

comments
EAVE Home
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

filmitalia_site