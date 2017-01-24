Films Distribution in the starting blocks for the EFM

by Fabien Lemercier

24/01/2017 - Titles on the company’s Berlinale slate include The Young Karl Marx, and the upcoming films by Cantet, Berger, Dugain, Zonca, Campillo, Albert, Ayouch and Ozon

Currently hard at work at Sundance, where it is selling the Australian title Killing Ground by Damien Power, which enjoyed a very warm reception from the critics after it was presented in the Midnight section, French international sales agent Films Distribution is steeling itself to take part in the dynamic European Film Market at the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February 2017).

The standout title heading up the slate of Nicolas Brigaud-Robert and François Yon’s team is The Young Karl Marx by Raoul Peck, which will have its world premiere at Berlin in the official selection (out of competition), at a gala screening. Produced by Agat Films and Velvet Films together with Germany and Belgium, the feature will be released in German theatres on 2 March by Neue Visionen, while the date for the French release, which is being handled by Diaphana, is yet to be established.

Handle with Care by Norwegian director Arild Andresen (see the news – which is just about to take part in the competition at the imminent Göteborg Film Festival) and Do It Right by French filmmaker Chad Chenouga (see the article – released in France on 15 March) will both be unveiled as market premieres at the EFM. A dazzling array of teasers and promo reels will also be on the menu, including The Workshop by Laurent Cantet (see the article), Abracadabra by Spaniard Pablo Berger (see the article), Children Royals by Marc Dugain (see the article), Some Like It Veiled by Sou Abadi (see the news), Fleuve noir by Erick Zonca (see the article) and Eye on Juliet by Canada’s Kim Nguyen, which will be ready this spring.

The titles in post-production on the line-up also include BPM - Beats Per Minute by Robin Campillo (see the article), the historical drama Mademoiselle Paradis by Austria’s Barbara Albert, the US production 68 Kill by Trent Haaga and Razzia by Nabil Ayouch (see the article), while standing out among the titles currently being filmed is Amant double by François Ozon (see the article).

This collection of inspiring gems means that it will probably be a very busy EFM for Films Distribution, which is also able to rely indirectly on the work carried out by its European subsidiaries (Films Boutique in Germany, Be For Films in Belgium and Film Constellation in the UK).

(Translated from French)