RE-ACT and Last Stop Trieste reveal awards

by Vladan Petkovic

25/01/2017 - Slovenian projects win big at RE-ACT, while a Serbian and a Polish documentary have been awarded at LST

The second round of the RE-ACT development funding awards, given out by the transregional audiovisual cooperation and training initiative set up by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre and Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, were announced during the Trieste Film Festival's When East Meets West industry section (22-24 January).

Slovenian projects stand out among the six winners, each awarded €10,000: three of them are majority Slovenian co-productions, and Slovenian-born director Rok Biček (Class Enemy ) is attached to another winner, the majority Croatian project Dark Mother Earth. The Slovenian winners are Dominik Mencej's Riders, Damjan Kozole's Half Sister and Martin Turk's Don't Forget to Breathe.

As for the companies, the biggest winner was Croatia's Antitalent, with three awarded projects: Dark Mother Earth, Riders and Italian director Alberto Fasulo's Menocchio. Italy's Nefertiti also racked up two awards, for Mennochio and Half Sister.

The same ceremony also revealed the awards for the When East Meets West section Last Stop Trieste, where Serbian director Boris Mitić's In Praise of Nothing received the HBO Award, worth €2,000, while Polish filmmaker Łukasz Borowski's The Runners picked up the Flow Digital Cinema Award, consisting of the production of a DCP.

Last Stop Trieste is intended for documentaries at the advanced editing stage that have previously been developed either at Ex-Oriente Film, BDC Discoveries by the Balkan Documentary Center or Sarajevo's Docu Rough Cut Boutique, or presented at previous editions of Baltic Sea Docs, ZagrebDox PRO and When East Meets West.

Here is the full list of award winners:

RE-ACT development funding awards

Dark Mother Earth – Rok Biček (fiction)

Writers: Kristian Novak, Rok Biček

Delegate producer: Danijel Pek; production: Antitalent (Croatia); co-production: Cvinger Film (Slovenia)

Don’t Forget to Breathe – Martin Turk (fiction)

Writers: Martin Turk, Gorazd Trušnovec

Delegate producer: Ida Weiss; production: Bela film (Slovenia); co-production: Quasar Media (Italy), Studio Dim (Croatia)

Half Sister – Damjan Kozole (fiction)

Writers: Damjan Kozole, Urša Menart

Delegate producer: Daniel Hočevar; production: Vertigo (Slovenia); co-production: Nefertiti (Italy), Propeler (HR), Baš Čelik (Serbia)

Menocchio – Alberto Fasulo (fiction)

Writers: Alberto Fasulo, Enrico Vecchi

Delegate producer: Nadia Trevisan; production: Nefertiti (Italy); co-production: Antitalent (Croatia)

Riders – Dominik Mencej (documentary)

Writers: Dominik Mencej, Boris Grgurović

Delegate producer: Miha Černec; production: Staragara (Slovenia); co-production: Antitalent (Croatia), Transmedia (Italy)

The Champion – Giordano Bianchi, Martina Marafatto (documentary)

Co-writers: Giordano Bianchi, Martina Marafatto

Delegate producer: Paola Sponda; production: Border Studio Soc Coop (Italy); co-production: AVI film (Slovenia)

Last Stop Trieste awards

HBO Award

In Praise of Nothing - Boris Mitić

Writer: Boris Mitić; production company: Dribbling Pictures (Serbia/Croatia/France)

Flow Digital Cinema Award

The Runners - Łukasz Borowski

Writer: Łukasz Borowski; production company: Wajda Studio (Poland)