French cinema: The lifeblood of Rotterdam

by Fabien Lemercier

25/01/2017 - Around 40 recent French productions and co-productions are on the line-up of the 46th edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam

The programme of the 46th International Film Festival Rotterdam, which kicks off today and will unspool until 5 February, offers yet another chance to note the enormous involvement of the French film industry in the production of films from all over the globe.

Two minority French films are in competition for the Tigers this year. Rey by Niles Atallah, co-produced by Paris-based outfit Mômerade together with Chile, the Netherlands, Germany and Qatar, was also backed by the CNC’s World Cinema Support. The other title duking it out is The Burglar by Hagar Ben Asher, co-produced by Les Films du Poisson with Israel and Germany.

The French-Belgian feature This Is Our Land by Lucas Belvaux (executive-produced by Synecdoche, co-produced by France 3 Cinéma, among others, and sold overseas by Le Pacte) will be in the running for the Big Screen Award and will have its world premiere in the Voices section. Also featuring on the menu are the majority French production Zin'naariya! by Rahmatou Keïta and the minority productions Worldly Girl , The Road to Mandalay and The Ornithologist .

In the Bright Future section, which shines a spotlight on emerging talents, we have three majority French productions out of competition: Heis (Chroniques) by Anais Volpé, Wùlu by Daouda Coulibaly (which made a splash at Toronto) and the documentary Where Is Rocky II? by Pierre Bismuth. They are joined by the minority co-productions Burning Birds by Sri Lanka’s Sanjeewa Pushpakumara (European premiere), Mimosas by Spaniard Oliver Laxe and By the Time It Gets Dark by Thailand’s Anocha Suwichakornpong.

The Limelight programme will host screenings of Orphan by Arnaud des Pallières, Raw by Julia Ducournau, Heal the Living by Katell Quillévéré, Personal Shopper by Olivier Assayas and Staying Vertical by Alain Guiraudie, in addition to the minority productions Sieranevada , Wolf and Sheep , Harmonium , Tramontane , Dogs , Porto and The Untamed .

The A Band Apart section has selected A Taste of Ink by Morgan Simon and Nocturama by Bertrand Bonello, while Thousand Cuts by Eric Valette will have its world premiere on the Criss Cross programme, and the Signature section welcomes three majority French productions: Last Days of Louis XIV by Albert Serra, Un rêve solaire by Patrick Bokanowski and Sleeping Beauty by Adolfo Arrieta.

Lastly of note are the French-Israeli feature The Wonderful Kingdom of Papa Alaev by Noam Pinchas and Tal Barda on the Scopitone programme, the minority co-production A Wedding in IFFR Live and the mini-series Beyond the Walls by Hervé Hadmar in Voices.

(Translated from French)