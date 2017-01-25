French cinema: The lifeblood of Rotterdam
by Fabien Lemercier
- Around 40 recent French productions and co-productions are on the line-up of the 46th edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam
The programme of the 46th International Film Festival Rotterdam, which kicks off today and will unspool until 5 February, offers yet another chance to note the enormous involvement of the French film industry in the production of films from all over the globe.
The other title duking it out is The Burglar by Hagar Ben Asher, co-produced by Les Films du Poisson with Israel and Germany.
film profile] by Lucas Belvaux (executive-produced by Synecdoche, co-produced by France 3 Cinéma, among others, and sold overseas by Le Pacte) will be in the running for the Big Screen Award and will have its world premiere in the Voices section. Also featuring on the menu are the majority French production Zin'naariya! by Rahmatou Keïta and the minority productions Worldly Girl
film profile].
In the Bright Future section, which shines a spotlight on emerging talents, we have three majority French productions out of competition: Heis (Chroniques)
film profile] by Anais Volpé, Wùlu
film profile] by Daouda Coulibaly (which made a splash at Toronto) and the documentary Where Is Rocky II?
film profile] by Pierre Bismuth. They are joined by the minority co-productions Burning Birds
film profile] by Sri Lanka's Sanjeewa Pushpakumara (European premiere), Mimosas
film profile] by Thailand’s Anocha Suwichakornpong.
The Limelight programme will host screenings of Orphan
film profile] by Arnaud des Pallières, Raw
film profile] by Julia Ducournau, Heal the Living
film profile] by Katell Quillévéré, Personal Shopper
film profile] by Olivier Assayas and Staying Vertical
film profile] by Alain Guiraudie, in addition to the minority productions Sieranevada
film profile], Wolf and Sheep
film profile], Harmonium
film profile], Tramontane
film profile], Dogs
film profile], Porto
film profile] and The Untamed
film profile].
The A Band Apart section has selected A Taste of Ink
film profile] by Morgan Simon and Nocturama
film profile] by Bertrand Bonello, while Thousand Cuts by Eric Valette will have its world premiere on the Criss Cross programme, and the Signature section welcomes three majority French productions: Last Days of Louis XIV
film profile] by Albert Serra, Un rêve solaire by Patrick Bokanowski and Sleeping Beauty
film profile] by Adolfo Arrieta.
Lastly of note are the French-Israeli feature The Wonderful Kingdom of Papa Alaev
film profile] by Noam Pinchas and Tal Barda on the Scopitone programme, the minority co-production A Wedding
film profile] in IFFR Live and the mini-series Beyond the Walls by Hervé Hadmar in Voices.
(Translated from French)