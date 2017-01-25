The ten candidates for the 8th Mario Verdone Award unveiled

by Vittoria Scarpa

25/01/2017 - The accolade reserved for young auteurs making their feature debuts will be handed out by Carlo, Luca and Silvia Verdone during the 18th Lecce European Film Festival (3-8 April 2017)

Gianclaudio Cappai for Senza lasciare traccia, Caterina Carone for Fräulein - Una fiaba d’inverno , Ferdinando Cito Filomarino for Antonia , Lorenzo Corvino for Wax: We Are the X , Marco Danieli for Worldly Girl , Irene Dionisio for The Last Things , Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro for Mine, Gabriele Mainetti for They Call Me Jeeg , Adriano Valerio for Banat (The Journey) , and Michele Vannucci for I Was a Dreamer : these are the ten auteurs who will be competing for the eighth edition of the Mario Verdone Award, set to be handed out by siblings Carlo, Luca and Silvia Verdone during the 18th Lecce European Film Festival, which will unspool from 3-8 April 2017.

The award, named after film critic Mario Verdone, is intended to single out a young Italian auteur (of a maximum of 40 years of age) who stood out particularly for his or her feature debut during the latest film season. “It won’t be easy to narrow it down to the best film,” the Verdone siblings assert, “also because over the last few years, so many youngsters have been coming to the fore, brimming with creativity and talent. But we will endeavour to assimilate our father’s critical opinion as we attempt to seek out those prerequisites for originality in terms of both the narrative and a surprising directing style.”

Previous winners of the award include Susanna Nicchiarelli for Cosmonauta , Aureliano Amadei for 20 Cigarettes , Andrea Segre for Shun Li and the Poet , Claudio Giovannesi for Alì Blue Eyes , Matteo Oleotto for Zoran, My Nephew the Idiot , Sebastiano Riso for Darker Than Midnight and Duccio Chiarini for Short Skin .

(Translated from Italian)