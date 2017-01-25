The ten candidates for the 8th Mario Verdone Award unveiled
by Vittoria Scarpa
- The accolade reserved for young auteurs making their feature debuts will be handed out by Carlo, Luca and Silvia Verdone during the 18th Lecce European Film Festival (3-8 April 2017)
Gianclaudio Cappai for Senza lasciare traccia, Caterina Carone for Fräulein - Una fiaba d’inverno [+see also:
film profile], Ferdinando Cito Filomarino for Antonia [+see also:
film profile], Lorenzo Corvino for Wax: We Are the X [+see also:
film profile], Marco Danieli for Worldly Girl [+see also:
film profile], Irene Dionisio for The Last Things [+see also:
film profile], Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro for Mine, Gabriele Mainetti for They Call Me Jeeg [+see also:
film profile], Adriano Valerio for Banat (The Journey) [+see also:
film profile], and Michele Vannucci for I Was a Dreamer [+see also:
film profile]: these are the ten auteurs who will be competing for the eighth edition of the Mario Verdone Award, set to be handed out by siblings Carlo, Luca and Silvia Verdone during the 18th Lecce European Film Festival, which will unspool from 3-8 April 2017.
The award, named after film critic Mario Verdone, is intended to single out a young Italian auteur (of a maximum of 40 years of age) who stood out particularly for his or her feature debut during the latest film season. “It won’t be easy to narrow it down to the best film,” the Verdone siblings assert, “also because over the last few years, so many youngsters have been coming to the fore, brimming with creativity and talent. But we will endeavour to assimilate our father’s critical opinion as we attempt to seek out those prerequisites for originality in terms of both the narrative and a surprising directing style.”
Previous winners of the award include Susanna Nicchiarelli for Cosmonauta [+see also:
film profile], Aureliano Amadei for 20 Cigarettes [+see also:
film profile], Andrea Segre for Shun Li and the Poet [+see also:
film profile], Claudio Giovannesi for Alì Blue Eyes [+see also:
film profile], Matteo Oleotto for Zoran, My Nephew the Idiot [+see also:
film profile], Sebastiano Riso for Darker Than Midnight [+see also:
film profile] and Duccio Chiarini for Short Skin [+see also:
film profile].
(Translated from Italian)