Focus: Slack Bay (2016)
BERLIN 2017 Panorama

Berlin unveils the remainder of the Panorama

- The programme of the second-biggest section of the German gathering is now complete

The Misandrists by Bruce LaBruce

After the pre-Christmas announcement of the first films selected (see the article), followed by the completion of the documentary sidebar last week (see the article), 24 features, 15 of which are European (co-)productions, have just been added to the fiction programme of the Panorama section of the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February), which is made up of a main part, plus special screenings. All in all, the second-biggest section of the German gathering will host 51 films representing 43 countries, including 21 documentaries and 36 titles that will be having their world premiere. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Among the European movies that have just been added to the selection, this year organised according to two main themes (Europa, Europa and Black Worlds), we could mention Italy’s Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Luca Guadagnino - director
film profile]A Bigger Splash [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Luca Guadagnino
film profile]), with the French-Italian co-production Call Me by Your Name, adapted from the André Aciman novel in conjunction with James Ivory, as well as Bruce LaBruce with The Misandrists, produced in Germany. The Panorama audiences will also see the presence of some familiar faces: Macedonia’s Teona Mitevska with When the Day Had No Name, Norway’s Ole Giæver with From the Balcony and his fellow countryman Erik Poppe with The King's Choice [+see also:
trailer
film profile], the national box-office champ in 2016.

Meanwhile, Spaniard Eduardo Casanova will present his debut film, Skins, as will British filmmaker Francis Lee, who has been invited with God's Own Country. Also featuring on the programme are Requiem for Mrs J by Serbian director Bojan Vuletić, starring Mirjana Karanović, 1945 by Hungary’s Ferenc Török, and the French-Belgian-Lebanese co-production Insyriated by Philippe Van Leeuw, starring Hiam Abbass as a woman trapped in a flat while a war rages outside.

Panorama (new additions)

Call Me by Your Name - Luca Guadagnino  (Italy/France)
1945 - Ferenc Török  (Hungary)
Tiger GirlJakob Lass (Germany)
The MisandristsBruce LaBruce  (Germany)
Fluidø - Shu Lea Cheang  (Germany)
God's Own Country - Francis Lee (UK)
Skins - Eduardo Casanova  (Spain)
Requiem for Mrs JBojan Vuletić (Serbia/Bulgaria/Macedonia/Russia/France)
When the Day Had No Name - Teona Mitevska (Macedonia/Belgium/Slovenia)
From the BalconyOle Giaever  (Norway)
The King's Choice [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Erik Poppe  (Norway/Sweden/Denmark/Ireland)
HostagesRezo Gigineishvili  (Russia/Georgia/Poland)
Insyriated - Philippe Van Leeuw  (Belgium/France/Lebanon)
Headbang Lullaby - Hicham Lasri  (Morocco/France/Qatar/Lebanon)
Ciao CiaoSong Chuan (China/France) 
InflameCeylan Özgün Özçelik (Turkey)
The Taste of Betel NutHu Jia (Hong Kong/China)
Berlin Syndrome - Cate Shortland (Australia)
One Thousand RopesTusi Tamasese (New Zealand)
Just Like Our Parents -  Laís Bodanzky  (Brazil)
Discreet - Travis Mathews (USA)
Ghost in the Mountains - Yang Heng (China)
Close-KnitNaoko Ogigami  (Japan)
VayaAkin Omotoso  (South Africa)
Venus - Filly the Lesbian Little FairySávio Leite (Brazil)  (short film/supporting film)

Panorama (previously announced titles)

The Wound [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - John Trengove (South Africa/Germany/Netherlands/France)
The Surge - Daniela Thomas (Brazil/Portugal)
Pendular [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Julia Murat (Brazil/Argentina/France)
Centaur - Aktan Arym Kubat (Kyrgyzstan/France/Germany/Netherlands)
Honeygiver Among the Dogs - Dechen Roder (Bhutan)

(Translated from French)

 

