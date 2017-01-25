11 César nominations for Elle and Frantz
by Fabien Lemercier
- Paul Verhoeven’s and François Ozon’s films outpace Slack Bay, From the Land of the Moon and Divines in the Césars race
With 11 nods each, Elle
by Paul Verhoeven (unveiled in competition at Cannes) and Frantz
by François Ozon (which was premiered at Venice) dominate the list of titles selected for the 2017 César Awards, due to be handed out on 24 February. They are followed by three other movies that were screened on the Croisette: Slack Bay
by Bruno Dumont with nine nominations, From the Land of the Moon
by Nicole Garcia with eight and Divines
by Houda Benyamina, which racked up seven nominations. These five features will be duking it out for the title of Best French Film of the Year, alongside Agnus Dei
by Anne Fontaine (four nods) and In Bed with Victoria
by Justine Triet (five nominations).
Among the seven performers hoping to be crowned Best Actress are two former winners: Isabelle Huppert (who was victorious in 1996 and is now nominated for the 16th time), who was chosen for Elle, and Marion Cotillard (who triumphed in 2008), in the running with From the Land of the Moon. Five actresses will be attempting to win for the first time in this category: young performers Judith Chemla (A Woman's Life
) and Soko (The Dancer
), Belgium's Virginie Efira (In Bed with Victoria), Marina Foïs (Faultless
) and Denmark's Sidse Babett Knudsen (who won last year's César for Best Supporting Actress and is in the running this time for 150 Milligrams
).
As for the Best Actor Award, this will be fought over by three former winners: François Cluzet (who won in 2007 and has been nominated for the sixth time), for Irreplaceable
, Omar Sy (victorious in 2012) for Chocolat
and Pierre Niney (crowned in 2015), who has been nominated for his performance in Frantz. Four actors who have never previously won the trophy will be locking horns with them: Fabrice Luchini (nominated for the sixth time with Slack Bay), Pierre Deladonchamps (A Kid
), Nicolas Duvauchelle (A Decent Man
) and Gaspard Ulliel (It's Only the End of the World
).
We should also note the presence of six European films among the seven nominees for the César Award for Best Foreign Film: I, Daniel Blake
by British director Ken Loach, Toni Erdmann
by Germany's Maren Ade, Graduation
by Romania's Cristian Mungiu, The Unknown Girl
by Belgium's Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne, and the co-productions Aquarius
by Brazil's Kleber Mendonça Filho and It's Only the End of the World by Canada's Xavier Dolan.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Film
Divines
- Houda Benyamina
Elle
- Paul Verhoeven
Frantz
- François Ozon
Agnus Dei
- Anne Fontaine
Slack Bay
- Bruno Dumont
From the Land of the Moon
- Nicole Garcia
In Bed with Victoria
- Justine Triet
Best Actress
Judith Chemla – A Woman's Life
film profile]
Marion Cotillard – From the Land of the Moon
Virginie Efira – In Bed with Victoria
Marina Foïs - Faultless
film profile]
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Sidse Babett Knudsen – 150 Milligrams
Soko – The Dancer
Soko – The Dancer [+see also:
Best Actor
Best Actor
François Cluzet - Irreplaceable
film profile]
Pierre Deladonchamps – A Kid [+see also:
film profile]
Nicolas Duvauchelle – A Decent Man [+see also:
film profile]
Fabrice Luchini – Slack Bay
Pierre Niney – Frantz
Omar Sy - Chocolat
film profile]
Gaspar Ulliel – It’s Only the End of the World [+see also:
Best Director
Best Director
Houda Benyamina – Divines
Paul Verhoeven – Elle
François Ozon – Frantz
Anne Fontaine – Agnus Dei
Xavier Dolan – It’s Only the End of the World
Bruno Dumont – Slack Bay
Nicole Garcia – From the Land of the Moon
Best Original Screenplay
Romain Compingt, Houda Benyamina, Malik Rumeau – Divines
Solveig Anspach, Jean-Luc Gaget – The Together Project
film profile]
Sabrina B Karine, Alice Vial, Pascal Bonitzer, Anne Fontaine – Agnus Dei
Bruno Dumont – Slack Bay
Justine Triet – In Bed with Victoria
Best Adaptation
David Birke – Elle
Séverine Bosschem, Emmanuelle Bercot – 150 Milligrams
François Ozon – Frantz
Céline Sciamma – My Life as a Courgette
film profile]
Nicole Garcia, Jacques Fieschi – From the Land of the Moon
Katell Quillévéré, Gilles Taurand – Heal the Living
film profile]
Best Supporting Actress
Nathalie Baye – It’s Only the End of the World
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi – Slack Bay
Anne Consigny – Elle
Déborah Lukumuena – Divines
Mélanie Thierry – The Dancer
Best Supporting Actor
Vincent Lacoste –In Bed with Victoria
Melvil Poupaud –In Bed with Victoria
Laurent Lafitte –Elle
James Thierrée – Chocolat
Gabriel Arcand – A Kid
Vincent Cassel –It’s Only the End of the World
Most Promising Actress
Oulaya Amamra – Divines
Paula Beer – Frantz
Lily-Rose Depp – The Dancer
Noémie Merlant – Heaven Will Wait
Raph – Slack Bay
Raph – Slack Bay
Most Promising Actor
Damien Bonnard – Staying Vertical
film profile]
Niels Schneider – Dark Inclusion [+see also:
film profile]
Corentin Fila –Being 17 [+see also:
film profile]
Kacey Mottet-Klein –Being 17
Jonas Bloquet –Elle
Best Debut Film
The Fabulous Patars
film profile] - Sophie Reine
The Dancer - Stéphanie Di Giusto
Dark Inclusion - Arthur Harari
Divines - Houda Benyamina
Rosalie Blum
- Julien Rappeneau
Best Documentary Film
Latest News from the Cosmos
- Julie Bertuccelli
Fire at Sea
- Gianfranco Rosi
Merci Patron !
- François Ruffin
Swagger
- Olivier Babinet
Journey Through French Cinema
- Bertrand Tavernier
Best Animated Feature
The Girl Without Hands
film profile] - Sébastien Laudenbach
My Life as a Courgette - Claude Barras
The Red Turtle
- Michael Dudok de Wit
Best Cinematography
Stéphane Fontaine – Elle
Pascal Marti – Frantz
Caroline Champetier – Agnus Dei
Guillaume Deffontaines – Slack Bay
Christophe Beaucarne – From the Land of the Moon
Best Editing
Loic Lallemand, Vincent Trincon – Divines
Job Ter Burg – Elle
Laure Gardette – Frantz
Xavier Dolan – It’s Only the End of the World
Simon Jacquet – From the Land of the Moon
Best Original Score
Gabriel Yared – Chocolat
Ibrahim Maalouf – In the Forests of Siberia
film profile]
Anne Dudley – Elle
Philippe Rombi – Frantz
Sophie Hunger – My Life as a Courgette
Best Sound
Brigitte Taillandier, Vincent Guillon, Stéphane Thiébaut – Chocolat
Jean-Paul Mugel, Alexis Place, Cyril Holtz, Damien Lazzerini – Elle
Martin Boissau, Benoît Gargonne, Jean-Paul Hurier – Frantz
Jean-Pierre Duret, Sylvain Malbrant, Jean-Pierre Laforce – From the Land of the Moon
Marc Engels, Fred Demolder, Sylvain Réty, Jean-Paul Hurier – The Odyssey
Best Costumes
Best Costumes
Anaïs Romand – The Dancer
Pascaline Chavanne – Frantz
Catherine Leterrier – From the Land of the Moon
Alexandra Charles – Slack Bay
Madeline Fontaine – A Woman’s Life
Best Production Design
Jérémie D Lignol – Chocolat
Carlos Conti – The Dancer
Michel Barthélémy – Frantz
Riton Dupire-Clément – Slack Bay
Katia Wyszkop - Planetarium
Best Short Film
Best Short Film
Après Suzanne - Félix Moati
Au bruit des clochettes - Chabname Zariab
Chasse royale - Lisa Akoka and Romane Gueret
Maman(s) - Maïmouna Doucouré
Vers la tendresse - Alice Diop
Best Animated Short
Café froid - François Leroy, Stéphanie Lansaque
Ce qui a deux âmes - Fabrice Luang-Vija
Journal animé - Donato Sansone
Peripheria - David Coquart-Dassault
Best Foreign Film
Aquarius
- Kleber Mendonça Filho (Brazil/France)
I, Daniel Blake
- Ken Loach (UK/France/Belgium)
Toni Erdmann
- Maren Ade (Germany/Austria)
Graduation
- Cristian Mungiu (Romania/France/Belgium)
The Unknown Girl
film profile] - Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne (Belgium/France)
It’s Only the End of the World - Xavier Dolan (Canada/France)
Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan (USA)
(Translated from French)