11 César nominations for Elle and Frantz

by Fabien Lemercier

25/01/2017 - Paul Verhoeven’s and François Ozon’s films outpace Slack Bay, From the Land of the Moon and Divines in the Césars race

With 11 nods each, Elle by Paul Verhoeven (unveiled in competition at Cannes) and Frantz by François Ozon (which was premiered at Venice) dominate the list of titles selected for the 2017 César Awards, due to be handed out on 24 February. They are followed by three other movies that were screened on the Croisette: Slack Bay by Bruno Dumont with nine nominations, From the Land of the Moon by Nicole Garcia with eight and Divines by Houda Benyamina, which racked up seven nominations. These five features will be duking it out for the title of Best French Film of the Year, alongside Agnus Dei by Anne Fontaine (four nods) and In Bed with Victoria by Justine Triet (five nominations).

Among the seven performers hoping to be crowned Best Actress are two former winners: Isabelle Huppert (who was victorious in 1996 and is now nominated for the 16th time), who was chosen for Elle, and Marion Cotillard (who triumphed in 2008), in the running with From the Land of the Moon. Five actresses will be attempting to win for the first time in this category: young performers Judith Chemla (A Woman’s Life ) and Soko (The Dancer ), Belgium’s Virginie Efira (In Bed with Victoria), Marina Foïs (Faultless ) and Denmark’s Sidse Babett Knudsen (who won last year’s César for Best Supporting Actress and is in the running this time for 150 Milligrams ).

As for the Best Actor Award, this will be fought over by three former winners: François Cluzet (who won in 2007 and has been nominated for the sixth time), for Irreplaceable , Omar Sy (victorious in 2012) for Chocolat and Pierre Niney (crowned in 2015), who has been nominated for his performance in Frantz. Four actors who have never previously won the trophy will be locking horns with them: Fabrice Luchini (nominated for the sixth time with Slack Bay), Pierre Deladonchamps (A Kid ), Nicolas Duvauchelle (A Decent Man ) and Gaspard Ulliel (It’s Only the End of the World ).

We should also note the presence of six European films among the seven nominees for the César Award for Best Foreign Film: I, Daniel Blake by British director Ken Loach, Toni Erdmann by Germany’s Maren Ade, Graduation by Romania’s Cristian Mungiu, The Unknown Girl by Belgium’s Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne, and the co-productions Aquarius by Brazil’s Kleber Mendonça Filho and It’s Only the End of the World by Canada’s Xavier Dolan.

Here is the full list of nominees:



Best Film

Divines - Houda Benyamina

Elle - Paul Verhoeven

Frantz - François Ozon

Agnus Dei - Anne Fontaine

Slack Bay - Bruno Dumont

From the Land of the Moon - Nicole Garcia

In Bed with Victoria - Justine Triet

Best Actress

Judith Chemla – A Woman’s Life

Marion Cotillard – From the Land of the Moon

Virginie Efira – In Bed with Victoria

Marina Foïs - Faultless

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Sidse Babett Knudsen – 150 Milligrams

Soko – The Dancer

Best Actor

François Cluzet - Irreplaceable

Pierre Deladonchamps – A Kid

Nicolas Duvauchelle – A Decent Man

Fabrice Luchini – Slack Bay

Pierre Niney – Frantz

Omar Sy - Chocolat

Gaspar Ulliel – It’s Only the End of the World

Best Director

Houda Benyamina – Divines

Paul Verhoeven – Elle

François Ozon – Frantz

Anne Fontaine – Agnus Dei

Xavier Dolan – It’s Only the End of the World

Bruno Dumont – Slack Bay

Nicole Garcia – From the Land of the Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Romain Compingt, Houda Benyamina, Malik Rumeau – Divines

Solveig Anspach, Jean-Luc Gaget – The Together Project

Sabrina B Karine, Alice Vial, Pascal Bonitzer, Anne Fontaine – Agnus Dei

Bruno Dumont – Slack Bay

Justine Triet – In Bed with Victoria

Best Adaptation

David Birke – Elle

Séverine Bosschem, Emmanuelle Bercot – 150 Milligrams

François Ozon – Frantz

Céline Sciamma – My Life as a Courgette

Nicole Garcia, Jacques Fieschi – From the Land of the Moon

Katell Quillévéré, Gilles Taurand – Heal the Living

Best Supporting Actress

Nathalie Baye – It’s Only the End of the World

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi – Slack Bay

Anne Consigny – Elle

Déborah Lukumuena – Divines

Mélanie Thierry – The Dancer

Best Supporting Actor

Vincent Lacoste –In Bed with Victoria

Melvil Poupaud –In Bed with Victoria

Laurent Lafitte –Elle

James Thierrée – Chocolat

Gabriel Arcand – A Kid

Vincent Cassel –It’s Only the End of the World

Most Promising Actress

Oulaya Amamra – Divines

Paula Beer – Frantz

Lily-Rose Depp – The Dancer

Noémie Merlant – Heaven Will Wait

Raph – Slack Bay

Most Promising Actor

Damien Bonnard – Staying Vertical

Niels Schneider – Dark Inclusion

Corentin Fila –Being 17

Kacey Mottet-Klein –Being 17

Jonas Bloquet –Elle

Best Debut Film

The Fabulous Patars - Sophie Reine

The Dancer - Stéphanie Di Giusto

Dark Inclusion - Arthur Harari

Divines - Houda Benyamina

Rosalie Blum - Julien Rappeneau

Best Documentary Film

Latest News from the Cosmos - Julie Bertuccelli

Fire at Sea - Gianfranco Rosi

Merci Patron ! - François Ruffin

Swagger - Olivier Babinet

Journey Through French Cinema - Bertrand Tavernier

Best Animated Feature

The Girl Without Hands - Sébastien Laudenbach

My Life as a Courgette - Claude Barras

The Red Turtle - Michael Dudok de Wit

Best Cinematography

Stéphane Fontaine – Elle

Pascal Marti – Frantz

Caroline Champetier – Agnus Dei

Guillaume Deffontaines – Slack Bay

Christophe Beaucarne – From the Land of the Moon

Best Editing

Loic Lallemand, Vincent Trincon – Divines

Job Ter Burg – Elle

Laure Gardette – Frantz

Xavier Dolan – It’s Only the End of the World

Simon Jacquet – From the Land of the Moon

Best Original Score

Gabriel Yared – Chocolat

Ibrahim Maalouf – In the Forests of Siberia

Anne Dudley – Elle

Philippe Rombi – Frantz

Sophie Hunger – My Life as a Courgette

Best Sound

Brigitte Taillandier, Vincent Guillon, Stéphane Thiébaut – Chocolat

Jean-Paul Mugel, Alexis Place, Cyril Holtz, Damien Lazzerini – Elle

Martin Boissau, Benoît Gargonne, Jean-Paul Hurier – Frantz

Jean-Pierre Duret, Sylvain Malbrant, Jean-Pierre Laforce – From the Land of the Moon

Marc Engels, Fred Demolder, Sylvain Réty, Jean-Paul Hurier – The Odyssey

Best Costumes

Anaïs Romand – The Dancer

Pascaline Chavanne – Frantz

Catherine Leterrier – From the Land of the Moon

Alexandra Charles – Slack Bay

Madeline Fontaine – A Woman’s Life

Best Production Design

Jérémie D Lignol – Chocolat

Carlos Conti – The Dancer

Michel Barthélémy – Frantz

Riton Dupire-Clément – Slack Bay

Katia Wyszkop - Planetarium

Best Short Film

Après Suzanne - Félix Moati

Au bruit des clochettes - Chabname Zariab

Chasse royale - Lisa Akoka and Romane Gueret

Maman(s) - Maïmouna Doucouré

Vers la tendresse - Alice Diop

Best Animated Short

Café froid - François Leroy, Stéphanie Lansaque

Ce qui a deux âmes - Fabrice Luang-Vija

Journal animé - Donato Sansone

Peripheria - David Coquart-Dassault

Best Foreign Film

Aquarius - Kleber Mendonça Filho (Brazil/France)

I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach (UK/France/Belgium)

Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade (Germany/Austria)

Graduation - Cristian Mungiu (Romania/France/Belgium)

The Unknown Girl - Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne (Belgium/France)

It’s Only the End of the World - Xavier Dolan (Canada/France)

Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan (USA)

(Translated from French)