Bye Bye Germany and Insyriated to be unveiled at the Berlinale

by Aurore Engelen

25/01/2017 - The new films by Sam Garbarski and Philippe Van Leeuw will be presented at the 67th edition of the Berlinale, which unspools from 9-19 February

Bye Bye Germany and Insyriated, the new films by Sam Garbarski (Vijay and I , A Distant Neighbourhood , Irina Palm ) and Philippe Van Leeuw, will be unveiled as world premieres at the Berlinale.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Bye Bye Germany, to be presented in the Berlinale Special Gala section, is toplined by German actors Moritz Bleibtreu (who already appeared in Vijay and I) and Antje Traue (Man of Steel, Criminal). The film unfolds in Frankfurt in 1946, in a displaced persons’ camp: David Behrmann and his six friends have only one goal: America! But in order to emigrate, you need money – and lots of it. But it doesn't matter, as “Hitler is dead, but we’re still here.” Weaving a web of incredible tales, they go door to door, selling household linen to Germans. But David’s dark past catches up with him... He is then grilled by an enigmatic American Nazi hunter, Major Marlene Frederick…

Produced by Entre Chien et Loup, In Good Company and Samsa Film, Bye Bye Germany was supported by the CCA, screen.brussels, the Tax Shelter and Eurimages. The movie is being sold abroad by The Match Factory and will be distributed in Germany by X-Verleih (in April) and in France by BAC.

Insyriated is the second film by Philippe van Leeuw (following the magnificent The Day God Went Away in 2008) and will be world-premiered in the Panorama section. Rooted in dramatic current affairs, the film depicts the situation of a family in Syria: they are shut away indoors day and night, do not venture outside, and do not even dare to look outside. But this isn’t prison; it’s the daily life of a family in war-torn Damascus. Just one family among countless others that does whatever it can to carry on living, one day at a time...

Insyriated was produced by Altitude 100 Production and Liaison Cinématographique, in co-production with Minds Meet, Né à Beyrouth and Versus Production. It was backed by the CCA, the Tax Shelter and Eurimages. The film is distributed in Belgium by O’Brother Distribution and in France by KMBO, and is sold overseas by Films Boutique.

(Translated from French)