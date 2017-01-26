Land of Mine (2015)
BERLIN 2017 Hungary

Ildiko Enyedi and Ferenc Török on the line-up at Berlin

by 

- With On Body and Soul in official competition and 1945 in the Panorama, Hungarian film will enjoy a solid presence at the German gathering

Ildiko Enyedi and Ferenc Török on the line-up at Berlin
1945 by Ferenc Török

Hungarian cinema will be on show in the official competition and in the Panorama at the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February 2017). 

Ildikó Enyedi will make her big comeback in the race for the Golden Bear with On Body and Soul (read the article), 18 years after her last cinematic opus, Simon the Magician (in competition at Locarno in 1999). Having won a Caméra d'Or at Cannes in 1989 with My 20th Century, the filmmaker also took part in the Venice competition on two occasions (with The Magic Hunter in 1994 and Tamas and Juli in 1997). Starring Géza MorcsányiSzandra Borbély and Zoltán SchneiderOn Body and Soul, the screenplay for which was written by the director herself, revolves around two introverts who accidentally discover that they share the same dream... Produced by Mónika MécsAndrás Muhi and Erno Mesterházy for Inforg-M&M Film, with backing from the Hungarian Film Fund, the feature is being sold overseas by German sales agent Films Boutique.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Panorama will host the screening of 1945 by Ferenc Török (read the article), the sixth feature by the acclaimed director who made a name for himself with the Moscow Square (2001) - Eastern Sugar (2004) - Overnight [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2007) trilogy. The plot centres on "ill-gotten gains" made during the war, and is set in a Hungarian village in summer 1945, when two Orthodox Jews appear out of nowhere during preparations for the marriage of the son of an influential town clerk. Produced by Ivan Angelusz and Peter Reich for Katapult Film1945 was able to benefit from backing from the Hungarian Film Fund, which is also handling the international sales.

(Translated from French)

 

