Seven Swiss Film Award nominations for Petra Volpe’s The Divine Order
by Giorgia Del Don
- Petra Volpe’s movie has curried favour with the Swiss Film Academy, which has recognised it with seven nods across five categories
As is customary, the Solothurn Film Festival has played host to a hotly anticipated event in Swiss cinema: the nominations night for the Swiss Film Award, the ceremony for which will take place on 24 March in Geneva’s Bâtiment des Forces Motrices. There are 98 eligible films this year across 12 categories, which were viewed by the 350 members of the Swiss Film Academy.
This year's overwhelming favourite, with seven nominations, is The Divine Order
by Petra Volpe, which has been nominated for Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actress (Marie Leuenberg) and Actor (Max Simonischek), and three times for Best Supporting Actor or Actress (Therese Affolter, Rachel Braunschweig and Sibylle Brunner). The movie was presented as a world premiere at Solothurn itself.
Hot on its heels is the intriguing comedy Aloys
by young director Tobias Nölle (which won the FIPRESCI Award in the Panorama section of the Berlinale), with five major nods: Best Film, Best Actress (Tilde von Overbeck), Best Score (Beat Jegen and Tom Huber), Best Cinematography (Simon Guy Fässler) and Best Editing (Nölle himself).
The charming and award-festooned My Life as a Courgette
by Claude Barras has secured three nominations: Best Film, Best Score (Sophie Hunger) and Best Editing (Marie-Eve Hildbrand, Marina Rosset and Valentin Rotelli).
Going head to head with these titles in the Best Film category are Marija
by Michael Koch and Un juif pour l'exemple
by Jacob Berger (both presented as world premieres at the Locarno Film Festival), the latter of which is also nominated in the categories of Best Screenplay and Best Actor, for legendary performer Bruno Ganz.
In the Best Documentary category, the clear favourite is the powerful Cahier Africain
by Heidi Specogna, which is also in the running for Best Score (Peter Scherer) and Best Editing (Kaya Inan). Locking horns with it for the Quartz for Best Documentary are two other female directors: Eva Vitija with My Life as a Film - How My Father Tried To Capture Happiness
and Susanne Regina Meurer with Raving Iran
plus Jean Ziegler, The Optimism of Willpower
by Nicolas Wadimoff and Europe, She Loves
by young director Jan Gassmann (also nominated in the Best Cinematography category – for Ramòn Giger – together with the aforementioned Aloys and Mercy
by Fulvio Bernasconi, whose cinematography was entrusted to Filip Zumbrunn).
Meanwhile, Frédéric Mermoud's Moka
got one sole nomination (Best Screenplay), as did Sketches of Lou
by debutante Lisa Blatter (Best Actress for Esmée Liliane Amuat) and Frog by Jann Preuss (Best Actor for Urs Jucker), world-premiered at Solothurn.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Best Film
Aloys
- Tobias Nölle
The Divine Order
- Petra Volpe
My Life as a Courgette
- Claude Barras
Marija
- Michael Koch
Un juif pour l'exemple
- Jacob Berger
Best Documentary
Cahier africain
- Heidi Specogna
My Life as a Film - How My Father Tried To Capture Happiness
- Eva Vitija
Europe, She Loves
- Jan Gassmann
Jean Ziegler, The Optimism of Willpower
- Nicolas Wadimoff
Raving Iran
- Susanne Regina Meures
Best Short Film
Bon voyage - Marc Raymond Wilkins
The Railroad Lady - Timo von Gunten
Le don - Sophie Perrier
Nirin - Josua Hotz
Opération commando - Jan Czarlewski
Best Animated Film
Analysis Paralysis - Anete Melece
Au revoir Balthazar - Rafael Sommerhalder
Bein Wind und Wetter - Remo Scherrer
Best Screenplay
Petra Volpe - The Divine Order
Frédéric Mermoud - Moka

Jacob Berger, Aude Py - Un juif pour l’exemple
Best Actress
Marie Leuenberger - The Divine Order
Esmée Liliane Amuat - Sketches of Lou

Tilde von Overbeck - Aloys
Best Actor
Bruno Ganz - Un juif pour l’exemple
Urs Jucker - Frog
Max Simonischek - The Divine Order
Best Supporting Actor or Actress
Therese Affolter - The Divine Order
Rachel Braunschweig - The Divine Order
Sibylle Brunner - The Divine Order
Best Original Score
Beat Jegen, Tom Huber - Aloys
Peter Scherer - Cahier africain
Sophie Hunger – My Life as a Courgette
Best Cinematography
Simon Guy Fässler - Aloys
Ramòn Giger - Europe, She loves
Filip Zumbrunn - Mercy

Best Editing
Tobias Nölle - Aloys
Kaya Inan - Cahier africain
Marie-Eve Hildbrand, Marina Rosset, Valentin Rotelli – My Life as a Courgette
Best Graduation Film
Digital Immigrants - Norbert Kottmann, Dennis Stauffer
Hypertrain - Etienne Kompis, Fela Bellotto
Ivan’s Need - Manuela Leuenberger, Veronica L Montaño, Lukas Suter
(Translated from Italian)