Seven Swiss Film Award nominations for Petra Volpe’s The Divine Order

by Giorgia Del Don

26/01/2017 - Petra Volpe’s movie has curried favour with the Swiss Film Academy, which has recognised it with seven nods across five categories

As is customary, the Solothurn Film Festival has played host to a hotly anticipated event in Swiss cinema: the nominations night for the Swiss Film Award, the ceremony for which will take place on 24 March in Geneva’s Bâtiment des Forces Motrices. There are 98 eligible films this year across 12 categories, which were viewed by the 350 members of the Swiss Film Academy.

This year’s overwhelming favourite, with seven nominations, is The Divine Order by Petra Volpe, which has been nominated for Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actress (Marie Leuenberg) and Actor (Max Simonischek), and three times for Best Supporting Actor or Actress (Therese Affolter, Rachel Braunschweig and Sibylle Brunner). The movie was presented as a world premiere at Solothurn itself.

Hot on its heels is the intriguing comedy Aloys by young director Tobias Nölle (which won the FIPRESCI Award in the Panorama section of the Berlinale), with five major nods: Best Film, Best Actress (Tilde von Overbeck), Best Score (Beat Jegen and Tom Huber), Best Cinematography (Simon Guy Fässler) and Best Editing (Nölle himself).

The charming and award-festooned My Life as a Courgette by Claude Barras has secured three nominations: Best Film, Best Score (Sophie Hunger) and Best Editing (Marie-Eve Hildbrand, Marina Rosset and Valentin Rotelli).

Going head to head with these titles in the Best Film category are Marija by Michael Koch and Un juif pour l’exemple by Jacob Berger (both presented as world premieres at the Locarno Film Festival), the latter of which is also nominated in the categories of Best Screenplay and Best Actor, for legendary performer Bruno Ganz.

In the Best Documentary category, the clear favourite is the powerful Cahier Africain by Heidi Specogna, which is also in the running for Best Score (Peter Scherer) and Best Editing (Kaya Inan). Locking horns with it for the Quartz for Best Documentary are two other female directors: Eva Vitija with My Life as a Film - How My Father Tried To Capture Happiness and Susanne Regina Meurer with Raving Iran , plus Jean Ziegler, The Optimism of Willpower by Nicolas Wadimoff and Europe, She Loves by young director Jan Gassmann (also nominated in the Best Cinematography category – for Ramòn Giger – together with the aforementioned Aloys and Mercy by Fulvio Bernasconi, whose cinematography was entrusted to Filip Zumbrunn).

Meanwhile, Frédéric Mermoud’s Moka got one sole nomination (Best Screenplay), as did Sketches of Lou by debutante Lisa Blatter (Best Actress for Esmée Liliane Amuat) and Frog by Jann Preuss (Best Actor for Urs Jucker), world-premiered at Solothurn.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Best Film

Aloys - Tobias Nölle

The Divine Order - Petra Volpe

My Life as a Courgette - Claude Barras

Marija - Michael Koch

Un juif pour l’exemple - Jacob Berger

Best Documentary

Cahier africain - Heidi Specogna

My Life as a Film - How My Father Tried To Capture Happiness - Eva Vitija

Europe, She Loves - Jan Gassmann

Jean Ziegler, The Optimism of Willpower - Nicolas Wadimoff

Raving Iran - Susanne Regina Meures

Best Short Film

Bon voyage - Marc Raymond Wilkins

The Railroad Lady - Timo von Gunten

Le don - Sophie Perrier

Nirin - Josua Hotz

Opération commando - Jan Czarlewski

Best Animated Film

Analysis Paralysis - Anete Melece

Au revoir Balthazar - Rafael Sommerhalder

Bein Wind und Wetter - Remo Scherrer

Best Screenplay

Petra Volpe - The Divine Order

Frédéric Mermoud - Moka

Jacob Berger, Aude Py - Un juif pour l’exemple

Best Actress

Marie Leuenberger - The Divine Order

Esmée Liliane Amuat - Sketches of Lou

Tilde von Overbeck - Aloys

Best Actor

Bruno Ganz - Un juif pour l’exemple

Urs Jucker - Frog

Max Simonischek - The Divine Order

Best Supporting Actor or Actress

Therese Affolter - The Divine Order

Rachel Braunschweig - The Divine Order

Sibylle Brunner - The Divine Order

Best Original Score

Beat Jegen, Tom Huber - Aloys

Peter Scherer - Cahier africain

Sophie Hunger – My Life as a Courgette

Best Cinematography

Simon Guy Fässler - Aloys

Ramòn Giger - Europe, She loves

Filip Zumbrunn - Mercy

Best Editing

Tobias Nölle - Aloys

Kaya Inan - Cahier africain

Marie-Eve Hildbrand, Marina Rosset, Valentin Rotelli – My Life as a Courgette

Best Graduation Film

Digital Immigrants - Norbert Kottmann, Dennis Stauffer

Hypertrain - Etienne Kompis, Fela Bellotto

Ivan’s Need - Manuela Leuenberger, Veronica L Montaño, Lukas Suter

(Translated from Italian)