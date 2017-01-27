Land of Mine (2015)
INDUSTRY Czech Republic

East Doc Platform selects 27 projects

by 

- Another 12 from the Ex Oriente workshop will be added to the largest documentary industry event in Central and Eastern Europe

The Spanish project See You Tomorrow, God Willing! by Ainara Vera, which is taking part in the Project Market

East Doc Platform, Central and Eastern Europe's largest documentary industry event, has selected 27 projects across its three main sections, the Project Market, East European Forum and Doc Tank. 

Another 12 projects from the organiser Institute of Documentary Film's year-long Ex Oriente development workshop will be added to East European Forum, and the final stage of the workshop with public pitching and partner awards will take place during the event, from 6-12 March in Prague, coinciding with the One World International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival.

The Project Market will offer its 11 projects, hailing from countries ranging from Spain and Iceland to Georgia, the chance to have individual meetings with representatives of broadcasters, sales agents, festivals and distributors from Europe and North America in order to negotiate releases for their documentaries. All of these projects are also eligible for eight East Doc Platform awards. For the full list of projects, click here, and for the list of awards, click here.

At the East European Forum, nine projects in production from a total of 12 countries (listed here), picked from among 140 submissions, will be joined by 12 Ex Oriente projects (click here) and will take part in a five-day preparatory workshop, followed by two days of public pitching, round tables and individual meetings with potential partners who can provide support for their documentaries. 

Lastly, the Doc Tank programme is dedicated to transmedia, hybrid and VR projects. The seven projects, including two observers (listed here), will work under the guidance of specialist tutors, have the chance to meet partners and distributors, and also be eligible for the East Doc Platform awards. 

Among the 400 tutors and guests will be a double Sundance winner, director and cinematographer Leonard Retel Helmrich (Position Among the Stars [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), veteran fiction and documentary editor Joe Bini (Into the Abyss), and seasoned Danish producer Helle Faber (Enemies of Happiness).

 

