Slack Bay (2016)
Blind Spot (2017)
A Taste of Ink (2016)
All the Cities of the North (2016)
American Honey (2016)
Heal the Living (2016)
The Fixer (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Heal the Living (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

ROTTERDAM 2017

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Demonios tus ojos: Be careful what you look at

by 

- The third feature by Spaniard Pedro Aguilera rails against harmful visions and the glut of indiscriminate and unfiltered images that invade our everyday lives

Demonios tus ojos: Be careful what you look at
Lucía Guerrero and Ivana Baquero in Demonios tus ojos

One day, Pedro Aguilera (San Sebastián, 1978) was driving his car with the radio on, when he heard a song by a now-defunct group, called Demonios tus ojos (lit. “Demons Your Eyes”), fronted by Javier Corcobado. This band name fascinated him and immediately grabbed his attention because at that time, he just happened to be writing – together with Juan Carlos Sampedro – the screenplay for what would be his third film, following 2007’s La influencia (which was selected for the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight) and 2011’s Shipwreck [+see also:
trailer
film profile]: it was a story of careless glances and disastrous consequences, which championed the need for a filter in order to avoid the pornography-like visual saturation that we are constantly subjected to nowadays, as we are bombarded with all kinds of images that mean all kinds of things, and stem from all kinds of sources. That screenplay has now been turned into a movie, aptly titled Demonios tus ojos, and it is being presented this weekend at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (see the news).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The movie stars Ivana Baquero (the little girl in Pan’s Labyrinth [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Guillermo del Toro, who has become a young woman in equal parts attractive, photogenic, seductive and disturbing, as well as being an excellent actress) and Julio Perillán, a face to keep a close eye on, as he plays a shady, sadistic and decadent – but simultaneously alluring – character with astonishing complexity, a handsome but pernicious big brother who dissects, consumes and views the world through the images captured by a camera. In Demonios tus ojos, this actor, born in Washington in 1973, breathes life into a film director who one day discovers something online that alters his perception of someone close to him. From that moment on, his relationship with her will take a somewhat unethical turn, and he will be as subtle and obscure in his manipulation and encroachment as he is dangerous and abusive.

Demonios tus ojos therefore sets itself up as a film about the loss of innocence and purity, unfolding a chronicle of how anyone who yearns for these qualities milks them out of everyone else and leads others to live through the same dehumanisation process. The male lead ends up being a 21st-century update on John Malkovich’s role in Dangerous Liaisons: an unscrupulous type of guy who takes advantage of his emotional upper hand to invade other people’s privacy and drag his victims over to the dark side.

Aguilera, who has worked with professional actors for the first time in this film (he always worked with non-professionals in his previous works), has used a 1.33 aspect ratio and long shots to lend more of an organic feel to a storyline that demands spontaneity, proximity and a stripped-back vibe. Making no attempt to hide his admiration for Philippe Garrel and Paul Morrisey, this Madrid-based filmmaker, who worked as assistant director to Carlos Reygadas and Amat Escalante, abandons the stylistic experiments of his previous movies and brazenly crafts a bold, daring and unsettling film, which both surprises and shocks the viewer.

Demonios tus ojos is a Spanish-Colombian project produced by Pedro AguileraAntonello Novellino and Cristina Gallego (Ciudad Lunar), with Jorge Manrique Behrens (Carmelita Films) serving as associate producer. Its cast is topped off by Nicolás Coronado, Lucía Guerrero, Elisabet Gelabert and Juan Pablo Shuk. It will be distributed in Spain from May onwards by Good Films.

(Translated from Spanish)

See also

 

comments
 

see also

NIFF HOME
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

IFFR Belgique HOME