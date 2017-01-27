Final Touch returns to lend a hand to projects in the final stage of development

by Vittoria Scarpa

27/01/2017 - The initiative organised by the South Tyrol Film Commission and the Bolzano Film Festival has announced its second edition, which has a brand-new feature: an award in post-production services. Registration is open until 20 February

Once again this year, young directors from Italy (and other countries) will be able to put the finishing touch to their film projects by consulting a team of experts. Final Touch #2: Intense Feedback from Experts, an initiative created by IDM – South Tyrol Film Commission and the Bolzano Film Festival Bozen, is back for its second edition, and is aimed once again at young filmmakers in the final stage of development with their film projects. They will be offered the chance to discuss their works with an interdisciplinary team of experts and identify individual parameters with them in order to get their film off to the best start possible.

Applications are accepted from male and female directors hailing from Italy, Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg (the guest country at this edition of the Bolzano Film Festival Bozen), with projects for first or second cinematic works, be they fictions or documentaries, with priority given to those projects that explore new and original stylistic avenues, and those that tackle highly topical themes. The deadline for the submission of applications is 20 February 2017.

Four film projects will be selected; for each of these, two members of the team will be invited to the Bolzano Film Festival Bozen (7-9 April); during a dedicated workshop, they will analyse and discuss their own film with a team of experts to gain advice on the content and stylistic aspects, and receive guidance on promotion and funding opportunities.

A brand-new feature this year is the Final Touch ARRI Media Post-production Prize, an award worth €5,000 in post-production services at Monaco's ARRI Media, which will be given to the most innovative project, as chosen by the experts.

Among the specialists who will be on hand to offer their advice are Nicolaj Nikitin, a representative of the Berlinale for Eastern and Central European films; editor Evi Romen; Catia Rossi, managing director of sales agent True Colours; Josef Reidinger, manager of ARRI Media (which provides technical tools for cinema); and two film-fund experts, Gabriele Röthemeyer (who can boast experience with CICAE, Filmstiftung NRW, the Berlinale, EAVE and Kuratorium Junger Deutscher Film) and Christiana Wertz, head of the South Tyrol Film Commission.

For more information and to start the application process, click here.

